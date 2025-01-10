20 Microns Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.64
17.64
17.64
17.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
305.63
251.95
215.88
181.46
Net Worth
323.27
269.59
233.52
199.1
Minority Interest
Debt
98.12
82.91
106.3
90.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.29
24.77
25.22
23.59
Total Liabilities
448.68
377.27
365.04
312.98
Fixed Assets
203.36
197.29
189.12
181.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.75
34.52
34.46
22.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.05
0.93
0.99
1.23
Networking Capital
162.52
130.04
127.19
101.33
Inventories
88.03
83.72
86.49
75.01
Inventory Days
61.04
63.32
Sundry Debtors
112.55
89.57
95.45
82.46
Debtor Days
67.37
69.61
Other Current Assets
39.03
40.77
37.99
34.09
Sundry Creditors
-58.57
-70.86
-80.4
-79.03
Creditor Days
56.74
66.71
Other Current Liabilities
-18.52
-13.16
-12.34
-11.2
Cash
39.01
14.49
13.29
6.62
Total Assets
448.69
377.27
365.05
312.98
