|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
517.12
432.37
490.05
385.15
yoy growth (%)
19.6
-11.76
27.23
7.36
Raw materials
-267.1
-227.93
-267.62
-178.63
As % of sales
51.65
52.71
54.61
46.38
Employee costs
-39.44
-30.75
-40.99
-36.86
As % of sales
7.62
7.11
8.36
9.57
Other costs
-144.52
-123.18
-122.6
-117.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.94
28.49
25.01
30.48
Operating profit
66.05
50.49
58.83
52.23
OPM
12.77
11.67
12
13.56
Depreciation
-11.8
-11.78
-11.18
-9.1
Interest expense
-18
-23.5
-20.11
-21.38
Other income
5.82
5.57
7.61
3.56
Profit before tax
42.07
20.77
35.14
25.3
Taxes
-11.2
1.67
-10.17
-7.91
Tax rate
-26.62
8.06
-28.95
-31.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.86
22.45
24.96
17.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.5
Net profit
30.86
22.45
24.96
15.88
yoy growth (%)
37.49
-10.07
57.21
20.67
NPM
5.96
5.19
5.09
4.12
