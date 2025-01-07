iifl-logo-icon 1
20 Microns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

244.2
(-1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:48 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

517.12

432.37

490.05

385.15

yoy growth (%)

19.6

-11.76

27.23

7.36

Raw materials

-267.1

-227.93

-267.62

-178.63

As % of sales

51.65

52.71

54.61

46.38

Employee costs

-39.44

-30.75

-40.99

-36.86

As % of sales

7.62

7.11

8.36

9.57

Other costs

-144.52

-123.18

-122.6

-117.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.94

28.49

25.01

30.48

Operating profit

66.05

50.49

58.83

52.23

OPM

12.77

11.67

12

13.56

Depreciation

-11.8

-11.78

-11.18

-9.1

Interest expense

-18

-23.5

-20.11

-21.38

Other income

5.82

5.57

7.61

3.56

Profit before tax

42.07

20.77

35.14

25.3

Taxes

-11.2

1.67

-10.17

-7.91

Tax rate

-26.62

8.06

-28.95

-31.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.86

22.45

24.96

17.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.5

Net profit

30.86

22.45

24.96

15.88

yoy growth (%)

37.49

-10.07

57.21

20.67

NPM

5.96

5.19

5.09

4.12

