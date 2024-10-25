Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 25th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited - Standalone & Consolidated - Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further to our letter dated 26.09.2024 it is hereby also informed that the Trading Window [dealing in shares of the Company by designated persons] is closed from Tuesday 1st October 2024 and will reopen after expiry of 48 hours from the time the results of the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of SEBI [Prohibition of insider Trading] Regulations 2015. You are requested to take the same on your records. In continuation of our letter dated October,15, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today 25th October, 2024, have considered and approved inter-alia the following:- i. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with the Cash flow statement of the Company for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2024; ii. Limited Review Report by the Auditors of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the Company for the above stated period. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 03:45 p.m. You are requested to kindly arrange to take the above on records of the Exchange and acknowledge receipt thereof. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 26th July 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited - Standalone & Consolidated - Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to our letter dated 28.06.2024 it is hereby also informed that the Trading Window [dealing in shares of the Company by designated persons] is closed from Monday 1st July 2024 and will reopen after expiry of 48 hours from the time the results of the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of SEBI [Prohibition of insider Trading] Regulations 2015. You are requested to take the same on your records. In continuation of our letter dated July, 16, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today 26th July, 2024, have considered and approved inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Limited Review Report by the Auditors of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the Company for the above stated period. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

The Board at its meeting held today approved investment and granting of loan to foreign subsidiaries as per the disclosures attached herewith. Kindly take the same on records.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 6 May 2024

20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 17th May, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve:- 1. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2024; Further to our letter dated 29.03.2024, it is hereby also informed that the Trading Window [dealing in shares of the Company] is closed from Monday, 1st April, 2024 and will reopen after expiry of 48 hours from the time the results of the aforesaid period becomes generally available, in terms of SEBI [Prohibition of insider Trading] Regulations, 2015. In continuation of our letters dated May 6, 2024 and May 14, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 17, 2024, have considered and approved inter-alia the following:- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024, along with Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. In this regard, please find enclosed: The other items as approved and recommended by Board of Directors is as per attached outcome. We request you to kindly arrange to take the above on records of the Exchange and acknowledge receipt thereof Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclosed herewith Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31.03.224 along with Auditors report thereof. We request to take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we enclosed herewith approved the agenda relating to change in management as enclosed. You are requested to take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024