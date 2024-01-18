iifl-logo-icon 1
20 Microns Ltd Dividend

226.82
(-1.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

20 Microns CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20241.2525Final
In continuation of our letters dated May 6, 2024 and May 14, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 17, 2024, have considered and approved inter-alia the following:- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024, along with Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. In this regard, please find enclosed: The other items as approved and recommended by Board of Directors is as per attached outcome. We request you to kindly arrange to take the above on records of the Exchange and acknowledge receipt thereof Recommended Dividend for the FY 2023-24 @ Rs. 1.25 per share (25%)of face value of Rs. 5 per share subject to approval of shareholders of the Company .

