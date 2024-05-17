To The Members of 20 Microns Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of 20 Microns Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the Standalone Financial Statement, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as ‘Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter(s)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedure: The Company has a substantial range of product and a diverse customer base in addition to operating from multiple locations. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: The risk profile linked to precise revenue recording exhibits varying characteristics. • Evaluating the design of internal controls. We acknowledge that revenue serves as a vital metric for evaluating the Companys performance, and the annual internal goals and incentive programs are partly influenced by revenue growth. Based on these factors, we have concluded that the potential for a significant misstatement in revenue recognition is a pertinent risk. • Assessing the processes and testing controls over each significant revenue stream. We have determined this as a Key Audit Matter considering the distinct pricing structure for different customers, extensive product and customer base, managements use of judgment and estimates, and the materiality of the amounts involved. • Carrying out a combination of procedures involving inquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of the operation of the controls. • Performing full and specific scope audit procedures over this risk area in major locations, which covered the majority of the risk amount. • Evaluating the appropriateness of journal entries impacting revenue, as well as other adjustments made in the preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements. Considering unusual journals such as those posted outside of expected days, or by unexpected individuals. • Evaluating managements controls over such adjustments. • Inspecting a sample of contracts to check that revenue recognition was in accordance with the contract terms and the Companys revenue recognition policies. • Testing a sample of transactions around period end to test that revenue was recorded in the correct period. • Evaluating managements assumptions for revenue streams that have judgemental elements. Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 115. 2 Contingent Liabilities Our procedures included the following: Contingent Liabilities are for ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, claims and legal proceedings. • Obtaining details of dispute and claims outstanding as on 31- Mar-2024 from the Management. Contingent liabilities are considered as key audit matters as the amount involved is significant and it also involves significant management judgement to determine possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. • Understanding and evaluating the design of operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the legal matters. • Discussed with the management about the significant judgment considered in determining possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. • Verifying relevant documents related to Disputes. Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 37.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of the Act and paragraph (i)(iv)(e) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone

Financial Statements – Refer Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. d) The Final Dividend proposed in the previous year , declared and paid during the year is in compliance with the section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As stated in Note No. 51, to the Standalone Financial Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. e) Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

• The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of accounts.

• The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) was not available in one accounting software relating to Deposits accepted by the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

Annexure - A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report the members of 20 Microns Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of 20 Microns Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have also audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report the members of 20 Microns Limited of even date)

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of 20 Microns Limited (‘the Company)

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital work in progress and relevant details of right of use Assets.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed during the process of physical verification of assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company as at 31st March 2024.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories except good in transit were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditor statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are not having material difference with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. During the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties in respect of which:

(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to other parties in respect of which:

- aggregate amount of loan provided to other parties (Employees) is H33.50 Lakh and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is H25.48 Lakh.

(b) In our opinion, terms and conditions of grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, wherever applicable, have been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided.

(v) In our opinion the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted and amounts deemed to be deposits accepted. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, In respect of Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities during the year except few delays.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, there were no undisputed amounts payable as applicable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Excise Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Custom duty and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

particulars of dues of Income Tax , Value Added Tax and Other as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11.12 AY 2018-19 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 16.76 AY 2020-21 Assessing Officer Gujarat Minerals (Prevention of illegal mining, transportation and storage) rules, 2017 Mining Royalty 419.13 -- The Commissioner (Geology & Mining, Gandhinagar) 447.01

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lender during the year.

(b) We are of the opinion that, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, in our opinion funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to Month of March 2024.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not CIC and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.