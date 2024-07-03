SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹8.99
Prev. Close₹8.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.92
Day's High₹8.99
Day's Low₹8.42
52 Week's High₹21.35
52 Week's Low₹7.13
Book Value₹1.96
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)235.56
P/E147.17
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.65
27.65
18.43
12.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.06
13.78
11.16
7.29
Net Worth
56.71
41.43
29.59
19.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
630.91
148.41
146.87
109.67
yoy growth (%)
325.09
1.05
33.91
5.24
Raw materials
-611.75
-140.82
-141.04
-105.72
As % of sales
96.96
94.88
96.03
96.39
Employee costs
-1.87
-1.39
-0.45
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
7.03
1.61
0.66
0.6
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.31
-0.08
-0.07
Tax paid
-1.97
-0.45
-0.34
-0.04
Working capital
5.33
4.9
4.22
3.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
325.09
1.05
33.91
5.24
Op profit growth
170.35
46.25
-4.27
-11.39
EBIT growth
162.64
46.51
-4.38
-11.95
Net profit growth
337.16
266.56
-42.93
36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Het Ram
Executive Director
Mithlesh Sharma
Independent Director
Shiv Kumar
Independent Director
Sanjeev Chhaudha
Executive Director
Ashok Kalra
Company Secretary
Jitendra Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Arun Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajnandini Metal Ltd
Summary
Rajnandini Metal Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Rajnandini Metal Private Limited on March 18, 2010. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Rajnandini Metal Private Limited to Rajnandini Metal Limited on March 14, 2018. The Company is in business of trading of scrap of all types of ferrous and Non ferrous Metals such as Copper Wires, ingot scrap, and other related items used in various electrical and industrial applications. The product line covers base / primary metals, secondary metals & alloys, minor metals, ferrous-alloys, all ferrous & non-ferrous scraps, recyclable plastic scraps, finished & semi-finished metals and steel products, and alloying additives for smelters and foundries.The Company works as a crucial business interface, networking between manufacturers / processors / yards and consumers / traders across the country. The Company operates as an important intermediary in the Metals Supply Chain whereby it purchases materials such as Annealed/Un-Annealed Copper Wires, Copper Wires, Brass Scrap, Aluminium ingot, Zinc ingot etc. from various suppliers and supply the same to customers in the Metal Business. The Companys business model is based on B2B model wherein the Company sells the scrap to the business enterprises who further transform the scrap in to finished product as per their requirements. In September 2018, the Company raised money from public through IPO by is
Read More
The Rajnandini Metal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is ₹235.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is 147.17 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajnandini Metal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is ₹7.13 and ₹21.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajnandini Metal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.10%, 3 Years at -8.56%, 1 Year at -40.14%, 6 Month at -26.54%, 3 Month at -13.60% and 1 Month at -12.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.