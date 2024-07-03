iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajnandini Metal Ltd Share Price

8.52
(-3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.99
  • Day's High8.99
  • 52 Wk High21.35
  • Prev. Close8.83
  • Day's Low8.42
  • 52 Wk Low 7.13
  • Turnover (lac)62.92
  • P/E147.17
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.96
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)235.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajnandini Metal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

8.99

Prev. Close

8.83

Turnover(Lac.)

62.92

Day's High

8.99

Day's Low

8.42

52 Week's High

21.35

52 Week's Low

7.13

Book Value

1.96

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

235.56

P/E

147.17

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Rajnandini Metal Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rajnandini Metal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajnandini Metal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 66.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajnandini Metal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.65

27.65

18.43

12.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.06

13.78

11.16

7.29

Net Worth

56.71

41.43

29.59

19.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

630.91

148.41

146.87

109.67

yoy growth (%)

325.09

1.05

33.91

5.24

Raw materials

-611.75

-140.82

-141.04

-105.72

As % of sales

96.96

94.88

96.03

96.39

Employee costs

-1.87

-1.39

-0.45

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

7.03

1.61

0.66

0.6

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.31

-0.08

-0.07

Tax paid

-1.97

-0.45

-0.34

-0.04

Working capital

5.33

4.9

4.22

3.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

325.09

1.05

33.91

5.24

Op profit growth

170.35

46.25

-4.27

-11.39

EBIT growth

162.64

46.51

-4.38

-11.95

Net profit growth

337.16

266.56

-42.93

36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajnandini Metal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajnandini Metal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Het Ram

Executive Director

Mithlesh Sharma

Independent Director

Shiv Kumar

Independent Director

Sanjeev Chhaudha

Executive Director

Ashok Kalra

Company Secretary

Jitendra Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Arun Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajnandini Metal Ltd

Summary

Rajnandini Metal Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Rajnandini Metal Private Limited on March 18, 2010. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Rajnandini Metal Private Limited to Rajnandini Metal Limited on March 14, 2018. The Company is in business of trading of scrap of all types of ferrous and Non ferrous Metals such as Copper Wires, ingot scrap, and other related items used in various electrical and industrial applications. The product line covers base / primary metals, secondary metals & alloys, minor metals, ferrous-alloys, all ferrous & non-ferrous scraps, recyclable plastic scraps, finished & semi-finished metals and steel products, and alloying additives for smelters and foundries.The Company works as a crucial business interface, networking between manufacturers / processors / yards and consumers / traders across the country. The Company operates as an important intermediary in the Metals Supply Chain whereby it purchases materials such as Annealed/Un-Annealed Copper Wires, Copper Wires, Brass Scrap, Aluminium ingot, Zinc ingot etc. from various suppliers and supply the same to customers in the Metal Business. The Companys business model is based on B2B model wherein the Company sells the scrap to the business enterprises who further transform the scrap in to finished product as per their requirements. In September 2018, the Company raised money from public through IPO by is
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajnandini Metal Ltd share price today?

The Rajnandini Metal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnandini Metal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is ₹235.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is 147.17 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajnandini Metal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajnandini Metal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is ₹7.13 and ₹21.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajnandini Metal Ltd?

Rajnandini Metal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.10%, 3 Years at -8.56%, 1 Year at -40.14%, 6 Month at -26.54%, 3 Month at -13.60% and 1 Month at -12.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajnandini Metal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajnandini Metal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.71 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 66.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajnandini Metal Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.