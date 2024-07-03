Summary

Rajnandini Metal Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Rajnandini Metal Private Limited on March 18, 2010. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Rajnandini Metal Private Limited to Rajnandini Metal Limited on March 14, 2018. The Company is in business of trading of scrap of all types of ferrous and Non ferrous Metals such as Copper Wires, ingot scrap, and other related items used in various electrical and industrial applications. The product line covers base / primary metals, secondary metals & alloys, minor metals, ferrous-alloys, all ferrous & non-ferrous scraps, recyclable plastic scraps, finished & semi-finished metals and steel products, and alloying additives for smelters and foundries.The Company works as a crucial business interface, networking between manufacturers / processors / yards and consumers / traders across the country. The Company operates as an important intermediary in the Metals Supply Chain whereby it purchases materials such as Annealed/Un-Annealed Copper Wires, Copper Wires, Brass Scrap, Aluminium ingot, Zinc ingot etc. from various suppliers and supply the same to customers in the Metal Business. The Companys business model is based on B2B model wherein the Company sells the scrap to the business enterprises who further transform the scrap in to finished product as per their requirements. In September 2018, the Company raised money from public through IPO by is

Read More