Rajnandini Metal Ltd Summary

Rajnandini Metal Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Rajnandini Metal Private Limited on March 18, 2010. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Rajnandini Metal Private Limited to Rajnandini Metal Limited on March 14, 2018. The Company is in business of trading of scrap of all types of ferrous and Non ferrous Metals such as Copper Wires, ingot scrap, and other related items used in various electrical and industrial applications. The product line covers base / primary metals, secondary metals & alloys, minor metals, ferrous-alloys, all ferrous & non-ferrous scraps, recyclable plastic scraps, finished & semi-finished metals and steel products, and alloying additives for smelters and foundries.The Company works as a crucial business interface, networking between manufacturers / processors / yards and consumers / traders across the country. The Company operates as an important intermediary in the Metals Supply Chain whereby it purchases materials such as Annealed/Un-Annealed Copper Wires, Copper Wires, Brass Scrap, Aluminium ingot, Zinc ingot etc. from various suppliers and supply the same to customers in the Metal Business. The Companys business model is based on B2B model wherein the Company sells the scrap to the business enterprises who further transform the scrap in to finished product as per their requirements. In September 2018, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 16,44,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.27 Crore. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of ferrous and non - ferrous metals only. But, it entered in manufacturing unit in November, 2019 at Bawal solely dedicated for production of Copper products. From then, the Company is rapidly growing in manufacturing of copper products. In 2019, plant & Machinery were installed and the Company commenced its production thereafter. In 2020, a new era was created by Company, by inaugurating its new Drawing Section Plant. New machineries were purchased in order to increase capability and production capacity like Rod breakdown machine (RBD), Bunching machine, Intermediate machine, Fine machine, Online Annealers & off-line Annealers which can create profitability to organization. In 2021, the Company launched new product Submersible Winding Wire in agriculture sector.