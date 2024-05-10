TO THE MEMBERS OF RAJNANDINI METAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of RAJNANDINI METAL LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1. Recognition, measurement and presentation of Contingent Liabilities and other litigations: Assessment of litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities (Refer Note 26C(vi) to the financial statements- "Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions - Provisions and contingent liabilities" and Note 26.D.5 to the financial statements "Contingent liabilities") as at March 31, 2024. The Company, in the normal course of business, is contesting various claims and proceedings including matters relating to direct and indirect taxes that arise from time to time. The Company assesses the need to make provision or disclose a contingency on a case tocase basis considering the underlying facts of each such litigation or dispute. This assessment is significant to our audit, to assess adequacy of disclosure or provision in the books of account. Our audit procedures included the following: • We understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the recording and reassessment of uncertain legal positions, litigations and contingent liabilities. • We obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the Company by reading the minutes of the Board of Directors meetings and discussing the developments during the year for key litigations with Senior Management personnel. The accounting and disclosure for contingent liabilities is complex & involves judgment in assessing the outcome of the matter and estimating the potential impact if the outcomes are unfavourable, and the amounts involved are, or can be, material to the financial statements. Considering the amounts, which can be material and involve significant management judgement and estimation, we have identified this as a key audit matter. • Verified the completeness of the litigations and claims by examining on a sample basis, the legal and professional expenses incurred during the year. • We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities/ other significant litigations disclosed in the financial statements. • Evaluated the evidence supporting the judgement of the management about possible outcomes and the reasonableness of the assumptions and estimates, used in measuring the probable or possible impact. • Involved our internal tax experts to challenge the Management judgement and rationale with respect to tax provisions not made in the books of account or disclosed as contingent liability or cases where outflow of resources is remote and do not warrant any disclosure. • Evaluated appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures of the contingent liability made in the financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 - ‘Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Asset and Ind AS 12 - ‘Income Taxes.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report, Chairmans Statement, Management Discussion and Analysis and report on corporate governance is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements and Board Of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors and Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board Of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Financial Statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 1 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 1 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. - Refer Note 26.D.5 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For SANMARKS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003343N) NARESH KUMAR AGGARWAL Partner (Membership No.087351) Place: Faridabad UDIN : 24087351BKALLY7955 Date: 10.05.2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Rajnandini Metal Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024 of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RAJNANDINI METAL LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For SANMARKS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003343N) NARESH KUMAR AGGARWAL Partner Place: Faridabad (Membership No.087351) UDIN: 24087351BKALLY7955 Date: 10.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Rajnandini Metal Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) We are explained that the management has carried out the year end physical verification of majority of fixed assets. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size and nature of operations of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The management has adopted physical verification in a phased manner so that all the Property, Plant & Equipment are covered within a period of three years.

(c) Based on our examination of record of the Company and information and explanations given, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such physical verification by the management.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year based on security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company other than those set out below:

Quarter Particulars of Security As per books of accounts (in lakhs) Amount as reported in quarterly statement (in lakhs) Amount of difference (in lakhs) Reason for material discrepancies June 2023 Inventory 72,55.49 70,65.50 1,89.99 Primarily, due to non inclusion of Certain Items of inventory while furnishing the statement to the Bank, with the result that Inventory Statements submitted to the banks contained a lesser value than the actual inventory held. Sep 2023 Inventory 82,74.09 90,76.55 -8,02.46 The difference is primarily due to some clerical error while determining amount of Inventory as furnished before the Banks. However, had not been the committed such clerical error to determine the amount of Inventory, then also the company was having sufficient Drawing Power Limit over the currently sanctioned limit. Dec 2023 Inventory 98,39.89 1,14,45.63 -16,05.74 Mar 2024 Inventory 97,02.52 85.89.40 11,13.13 Primarily, due to non inclusion of Certain Items of inventory while furnishing the statement to the Bank, with the result that Inventory Statements submitted to the banks contained a lesser value than the actual inventory held June 2023 Trade receivables 24,34.96 28,51.00 -4,16.04 The difference is primarily due to some clerical error while determining amountof Trade Receivables as furnished before the Banks. However, had not been the committed such clerical error to determine the amount of Trade Receivables, then also the company was having sufficient Drawing Power Limit over the currently sanctioned limit. Sep 2023 Trade receivables 49,45.40 54,53.65 -5,08.25 Dec 2023 Trade receivables 18,28.78 27,87.19 -9,58.41 Mar 2024 Trade receivables 24,59.82 26,22.19 -1,62.37

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, during the under report, the Company has neither made investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made investments or provided any guarantee or securities. Hence, reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount demanded in lakhs Amount paid in lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 155 110 2018-2019 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

Note: INR 110 Lakhs were being adjusted against Income Tax Demand of INR 155 lakhs for the A.Y. 2018-19 from Income Tax Refunds determined in subsequent assessment years.

viii. According to the explanations and information given to us by the management and as verified by us, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.

(a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, the Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, it has not raised any fund on short- term basis. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us the Company has neither any subsidiary company, associate company or joint venture company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not any subsidiary and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have been inform by the Management that the company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), hence reporting under clause (xi)(c) of the order not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a)of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and theimmediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based of our examination of records of the Company and as explained to us, the Company has transferred funds during the year required to be spent on CSR to implementing agencies for designated projects. Based on third party confirmations, we report that there are no unspent amounts u/s. 135(5) of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects being under taken by the said implementing agencies. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. Since this report is being issued in respect of standalone financial statements of the company, hence clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.