Rajnandini Metal Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.65
27.65
18.43
12.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.06
13.78
11.16
7.29
Net Worth
56.71
41.43
29.59
19.58
Minority Interest
Debt
100.42
71.94
51.42
42.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.59
1.75
1.4
0.94
Total Liabilities
158.72
115.12
82.41
63.11
Fixed Assets
35.14
34.87
24.95
24.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0
0
0
Networking Capital
122.92
79.45
55.17
38.32
Inventories
97.03
61.82
44.4
22.66
Inventory Days
13.1
Sundry Debtors
24.6
32.95
29.96
37.77
Debtor Days
21.85
Other Current Assets
6.95
9.44
6.11
4.46
Sundry Creditors
-4.83
-23.18
-24.56
-26.27
Creditor Days
15.19
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-1.58
-0.74
-0.3
Cash
0.57
0.8
2.29
0.12
Total Assets
158.72
115.12
82.41
63.11
