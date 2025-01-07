iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajnandini Metal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.55
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

630.91

148.41

146.87

109.67

yoy growth (%)

325.09

1.05

33.91

5.24

Raw materials

-611.75

-140.82

-141.04

-105.72

As % of sales

96.96

94.88

96.03

96.39

Employee costs

-1.87

-1.39

-0.45

-0.28

As % of sales

0.29

0.94

0.3

0.26

Other costs

-6.6

-2.24

-2.67

-0.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.04

1.51

1.81

0.77

Operating profit

10.68

3.95

2.7

2.82

OPM

1.69

2.66

1.83

2.57

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.31

-0.08

-0.07

Interest expense

-3.66

-2.45

-2.12

-2.3

Other income

0.85

0.43

0.16

0.15

Profit before tax

7.03

1.61

0.66

0.6

Taxes

-1.97

-0.45

-0.34

-0.04

Tax rate

-28

-28.37

-52.09

-7.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.06

1.15

0.31

0.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.06

1.15

0.31

0.55

yoy growth (%)

337.16

266.56

-42.93

36

NPM

0.8

0.78

0.21

0.5

