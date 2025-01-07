Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
630.91
148.41
146.87
109.67
yoy growth (%)
325.09
1.05
33.91
5.24
Raw materials
-611.75
-140.82
-141.04
-105.72
As % of sales
96.96
94.88
96.03
96.39
Employee costs
-1.87
-1.39
-0.45
-0.28
As % of sales
0.29
0.94
0.3
0.26
Other costs
-6.6
-2.24
-2.67
-0.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.04
1.51
1.81
0.77
Operating profit
10.68
3.95
2.7
2.82
OPM
1.69
2.66
1.83
2.57
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.31
-0.08
-0.07
Interest expense
-3.66
-2.45
-2.12
-2.3
Other income
0.85
0.43
0.16
0.15
Profit before tax
7.03
1.61
0.66
0.6
Taxes
-1.97
-0.45
-0.34
-0.04
Tax rate
-28
-28.37
-52.09
-7.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.06
1.15
0.31
0.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.06
1.15
0.31
0.55
yoy growth (%)
337.16
266.56
-42.93
36
NPM
0.8
0.78
0.21
0.5
