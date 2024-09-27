|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Considered and fixed that the 14 Annual General Meeting oftheMembers oftheCompany will be held on Friday, September 27,2024 at 1:30 p.m. throughVideo Conference (VC)/ OtherAudio- Visual MeanS (OAVM) andapproved thedraft notice in this regard. Rajnandini Metal Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Rajnandini Metal Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.