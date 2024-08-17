iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR Share Price

1
(0.00%)
Feb 9, 2018|03:28:59 PM

Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

0.9

Prev. Close

1

Turnover(Lac.)

2.71

Day's High

1

Day's Low

0.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.34%

Non-Promoter- 4.97%

Institutions: 4.96%

Non-Institutions: 61.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR

