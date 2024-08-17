SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.9
Prev. Close₹1
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.71
Day's High₹1
Day's Low₹0.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.