MOIL Ltd Share Price

325.35
(-6.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open349.9
  • Day's High349.9
  • 52 Wk High588
  • Prev. Close349.15
  • Day's Low325
  • 52 Wk Low 259.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,921.99
  • P/E20.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.5
  • EPS17.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,620.39
  • Div. Yield1.73
No Records Found

MOIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

349.9

Prev. Close

349.15

Turnover(Lac.)

2,921.99

Day's High

349.9

Day's Low

325

52 Week's High

588

52 Week's Low

259.5

Book Value

130.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,620.39

P/E

20.42

EPS

17.08

Divi. Yield

1.73

MOIL Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.55

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

MOIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

MOIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.68%

Non-Promoter- 12.78%

Institutions: 12.78%

Non-Institutions: 22.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MOIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

203.49

203.49

203.49

237.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,249.59

2,040.83

1,938.03

2,582.57

Net Worth

2,453.08

2,244.32

2,141.52

2,819.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,177.37

1,038.06

1,318.92

981.92

yoy growth (%)

13.42

-21.29

34.32

54.73

Raw materials

-80.66

29.91

-49.29

-74.88

As % of sales

6.85

2.88

3.73

7.62

Employee costs

-444.35

-462.6

-406.19

-307.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

290.11

340.49

647.92

461.89

Depreciation

-99.17

-96.16

-62.44

-54.71

Tax paid

-63.48

-92.27

-225.93

-156.06

Working capital

-307.42

-322.19

-156.66

-699.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.42

-21.29

34.32

54.73

Op profit growth

12.23

-52.02

80.26

318.72

EBIT growth

-14.79

-47.44

40.27

70.91

Net profit growth

-28.84

-41.17

37.98

76.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,038.07

1,440.67

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,038.07

1,440.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

181.11

190.81

MOIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MOIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Whole Time Director / Managing Director

A.K. Saxena

Executive Director - Finance / WTD / CFO

RAKESH TUMANE

Director (Human Resources)

Usha Singh

WTD & Executive Director

Pvv Patnaik

WTD & Director (Production)

M M Abdulla

Independent Director

Prashant Vashishtha

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Archana Majumdar

Nominee

Sanjay Roy

Nominee

NIKUNJ KUMAR SRIVASTAV

Nominee

IQBAL SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MOIL Ltd

Summary

MOIL Limited is the largest producer and seller of of different grades of Manganese Ore by volume in India. The Company has been instrumental in fulfilling Indias manganese ore needs for steel production, cementing its status as a prominent manganese miningcompany. It produces high, medium and low grade manganese ore. Also, they produce manganese dioxide and chemical grade manganese ore. All their mines are located in Central India, in States of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, benefiting from well developed road and rail infrastructure. They are actively involved in Exploration and Development (E&D) activities to increasing their proved manganese ore reserves.The Company currently operates seven underground mines, namely Kandri, Munsar, Beldongri, Gumgaon, Chikla, Balaghat and Ukwa mines and three opencast mines, namely Dongri Buzurg, Sitapatore/ Sukli, and Tirodi. They also own two wind farms with a total aggregate capacity of 20 MW in Nagda Hills and Ratedi Hills near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.MOIL Limited was incorporated on June 22, 1962 with the name Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. On August 17, 2010, the name of the company was changed from Manganese Ore (India) Limited to MOIL Limited. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of India and CPMO, the mining leases for manganese ore over the Nagpur, Dongri Buzurg and other areas, consumable stores and other fixed assets were transferred from CPMO to the Company. In the year 1997, CPMO transferred their entire stake to the
Company FAQs

What is the MOIL Ltd share price today?

The MOIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of MOIL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MOIL Ltd is ₹6620.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MOIL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MOIL Ltd is 20.42 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MOIL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MOIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MOIL Ltd is ₹259.5 and ₹588 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MOIL Ltd?

MOIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.73%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 10.61%, 6 Month at -33.26%, 3 Month at -10.69% and 1 Month at 4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MOIL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MOIL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.68 %
Institutions - 12.79 %
Public - 22.53 %

