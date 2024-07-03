SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹349.9
Prev. Close₹349.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,921.99
Day's High₹349.9
Day's Low₹325
52 Week's High₹588
52 Week's Low₹259.5
Book Value₹130.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,620.39
P/E20.42
EPS17.08
Divi. Yield1.73
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
203.49
203.49
203.49
237.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,249.59
2,040.83
1,938.03
2,582.57
Net Worth
2,453.08
2,244.32
2,141.52
2,819.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,177.37
1,038.06
1,318.92
981.92
yoy growth (%)
13.42
-21.29
34.32
54.73
Raw materials
-80.66
29.91
-49.29
-74.88
As % of sales
6.85
2.88
3.73
7.62
Employee costs
-444.35
-462.6
-406.19
-307.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
290.11
340.49
647.92
461.89
Depreciation
-99.17
-96.16
-62.44
-54.71
Tax paid
-63.48
-92.27
-225.93
-156.06
Working capital
-307.42
-322.19
-156.66
-699.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.42
-21.29
34.32
54.73
Op profit growth
12.23
-52.02
80.26
318.72
EBIT growth
-14.79
-47.44
40.27
70.91
Net profit growth
-28.84
-41.17
37.98
76.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,038.07
1,440.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,038.07
1,440.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
181.11
190.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Whole Time Director / Managing Director
A.K. Saxena
Executive Director - Finance / WTD / CFO
RAKESH TUMANE
Director (Human Resources)
Usha Singh
WTD & Executive Director
Pvv Patnaik
WTD & Director (Production)
M M Abdulla
Independent Director
Prashant Vashishtha
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Archana Majumdar
Nominee
Sanjay Roy
Nominee
NIKUNJ KUMAR SRIVASTAV
Nominee
IQBAL SINGH
Reports by MOIL Ltd
Summary
MOIL Limited is the largest producer and seller of of different grades of Manganese Ore by volume in India. The Company has been instrumental in fulfilling Indias manganese ore needs for steel production, cementing its status as a prominent manganese miningcompany. It produces high, medium and low grade manganese ore. Also, they produce manganese dioxide and chemical grade manganese ore. All their mines are located in Central India, in States of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, benefiting from well developed road and rail infrastructure. They are actively involved in Exploration and Development (E&D) activities to increasing their proved manganese ore reserves.The Company currently operates seven underground mines, namely Kandri, Munsar, Beldongri, Gumgaon, Chikla, Balaghat and Ukwa mines and three opencast mines, namely Dongri Buzurg, Sitapatore/ Sukli, and Tirodi. They also own two wind farms with a total aggregate capacity of 20 MW in Nagda Hills and Ratedi Hills near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.MOIL Limited was incorporated on June 22, 1962 with the name Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. On August 17, 2010, the name of the company was changed from Manganese Ore (India) Limited to MOIL Limited. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of India and CPMO, the mining leases for manganese ore over the Nagpur, Dongri Buzurg and other areas, consumable stores and other fixed assets were transferred from CPMO to the Company. In the year 1997, CPMO transferred their entire stake to the
The MOIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MOIL Ltd is ₹6620.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MOIL Ltd is 20.42 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MOIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MOIL Ltd is ₹259.5 and ₹588 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MOIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.73%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 10.61%, 6 Month at -33.26%, 3 Month at -10.69% and 1 Month at 4.71%.
