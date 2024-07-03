Summary

MOIL Limited is the largest producer and seller of of different grades of Manganese Ore by volume in India. The Company has been instrumental in fulfilling Indias manganese ore needs for steel production, cementing its status as a prominent manganese miningcompany. It produces high, medium and low grade manganese ore. Also, they produce manganese dioxide and chemical grade manganese ore. All their mines are located in Central India, in States of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, benefiting from well developed road and rail infrastructure. They are actively involved in Exploration and Development (E&D) activities to increasing their proved manganese ore reserves.The Company currently operates seven underground mines, namely Kandri, Munsar, Beldongri, Gumgaon, Chikla, Balaghat and Ukwa mines and three opencast mines, namely Dongri Buzurg, Sitapatore/ Sukli, and Tirodi. They also own two wind farms with a total aggregate capacity of 20 MW in Nagda Hills and Ratedi Hills near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.MOIL Limited was incorporated on June 22, 1962 with the name Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. On August 17, 2010, the name of the company was changed from Manganese Ore (India) Limited to MOIL Limited. Pursuant to an agreement between the Government of India and CPMO, the mining leases for manganese ore over the Nagpur, Dongri Buzurg and other areas, consumable stores and other fixed assets were transferred from CPMO to the Company. In the year 1997, CPMO transferred their entire stake to the

