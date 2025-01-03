iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MOIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

343.55
(5.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MOIL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,177.37

1,038.06

1,318.92

981.92

yoy growth (%)

13.42

-21.29

34.32

54.73

Raw materials

-80.66

29.91

-49.29

-74.88

As % of sales

6.85

2.88

3.73

7.62

Employee costs

-444.35

-462.6

-406.19

-307.66

As % of sales

37.74

44.56

30.79

31.33

Other costs

-365.53

-349.83

-330.79

-303.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.04

33.7

25.08

30.94

Operating profit

286.81

255.53

532.65

295.48

OPM

24.36

24.61

40.38

30.09

Depreciation

-99.17

-96.16

-62.44

-54.71

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

102.47

181.11

177.72

221.12

Profit before tax

290.11

340.49

647.92

461.89

Taxes

-63.48

-92.27

-225.93

-156.06

Tax rate

-21.88

-27.09

-34.86

-33.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

226.63

248.22

421.99

305.83

Exceptional items

-50

0

0

0

Net profit

176.63

248.22

421.99

305.83

yoy growth (%)

-28.84

-41.17

37.98

76.79

NPM

15

23.91

31.99

31.14

MOIL : related Articles

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR MOIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.