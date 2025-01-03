Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,177.37
1,038.06
1,318.92
981.92
yoy growth (%)
13.42
-21.29
34.32
54.73
Raw materials
-80.66
29.91
-49.29
-74.88
As % of sales
6.85
2.88
3.73
7.62
Employee costs
-444.35
-462.6
-406.19
-307.66
As % of sales
37.74
44.56
30.79
31.33
Other costs
-365.53
-349.83
-330.79
-303.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.04
33.7
25.08
30.94
Operating profit
286.81
255.53
532.65
295.48
OPM
24.36
24.61
40.38
30.09
Depreciation
-99.17
-96.16
-62.44
-54.71
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
102.47
181.11
177.72
221.12
Profit before tax
290.11
340.49
647.92
461.89
Taxes
-63.48
-92.27
-225.93
-156.06
Tax rate
-21.88
-27.09
-34.86
-33.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
226.63
248.22
421.99
305.83
Exceptional items
-50
0
0
0
Net profit
176.63
248.22
421.99
305.83
yoy growth (%)
-28.84
-41.17
37.98
76.79
NPM
15
23.91
31.99
31.14
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.