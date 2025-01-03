iifl-logo-icon 1
MOIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

326.15
(-6.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

MOIL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

290.11

340.49

647.92

461.89

Depreciation

-99.17

-96.16

-62.44

-54.71

Tax paid

-63.48

-92.27

-225.93

-156.06

Working capital

-307.42

-322.19

-156.66

-699.24

Other operating items

Operating

-179.96

-170.13

202.88

-448.11

Capital expenditure

158.34

380.42

75.91

62.67

Free cash flow

-21.62

210.28

278.79

-385.43

Equity raised

4,991.32

4,870.34

4,996.08

5,683.47

Investing

323.98

-16.26

23.3

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

59.33

71.2

79.91

66.59

Net in cash

5,353.01

5,135.57

5,378.09

5,364.62

MOIL : related Articles

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

