MOIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
290.11
340.49
647.92
461.89
Depreciation
-99.17
-96.16
-62.44
-54.71
Tax paid
-63.48
-92.27
-225.93
-156.06
Working capital
-307.42
-322.19
-156.66
-699.24
Other operating items
Operating
-179.96
-170.13
202.88
-448.11
Capital expenditure
158.34
380.42
75.91
62.67
Free cash flow
-21.62
210.28
278.79
-385.43
Equity raised
4,991.32
4,870.34
4,996.08
5,683.47
Investing
323.98
-16.26
23.3
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
59.33
71.2
79.91
66.59
Net in cash
5,353.01
5,135.57
5,378.09
5,364.62
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
