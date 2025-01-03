iifl-logo-icon 1
MOIL Ltd Key Ratios

357.25
(-0.14%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR MOIL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.29

34.32

54.73

-22.91

Op profit growth

-52.02

79.18

321.72

-81.4

EBIT growth

-47.08

38.81

71.62

-58.47

Net profit growth

-40.53

35.78

77.92

-59.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.61

40.38

30.27

11.1

EBIT margin

32.79

48.77

47.2

42.55

Net profit margin

23.91

31.64

31.3

27.22

RoCE

12.23

22.92

14.76

7.87

RoNW

2.23

3.72

2.45

1.26

RoA

2.22

3.71

2.44

1.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.46

16.2

23.08

9.25

Dividend per share

6

5.5

11

5

Cash EPS

6.4

13.77

18.97

7.15

Book value per share

116.43

108.48

210.63

205.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.71

12.08

6.8

11.75

P/CEPS

15.86

14.2

8.27

15.2

P/B

0.87

1.8

0.74

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

1.33

4.11

4.03

2.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

34.58

23.04

26.07

58.63

Tax payout

-27.1

-35.11

-33.67

-36.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.97

59.67

71.23

71.69

Inventory days

48.38

30.37

53

88.35

Creditor days

-55.19

-41.21

-36.08

-33.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.66

-0.76

-0.74

-0.82

Net debt / op. profit

-7.15

-4.01

-7.03

-40.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

2.88

-3.73

-7.62

-0.54

Employee costs

-44.56

-30.79

-31.33

-47.46

Other costs

-33.7

-25.07

-30.76

-40.88

MOIL : related Articles

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

