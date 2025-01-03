Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.29
34.32
54.73
-22.91
Op profit growth
-52.02
79.18
321.72
-81.4
EBIT growth
-47.08
38.81
71.62
-58.47
Net profit growth
-40.53
35.78
77.92
-59.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.61
40.38
30.27
11.1
EBIT margin
32.79
48.77
47.2
42.55
Net profit margin
23.91
31.64
31.3
27.22
RoCE
12.23
22.92
14.76
7.87
RoNW
2.23
3.72
2.45
1.26
RoA
2.22
3.71
2.44
1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.46
16.2
23.08
9.25
Dividend per share
6
5.5
11
5
Cash EPS
6.4
13.77
18.97
7.15
Book value per share
116.43
108.48
210.63
205.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.71
12.08
6.8
11.75
P/CEPS
15.86
14.2
8.27
15.2
P/B
0.87
1.8
0.74
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
1.33
4.11
4.03
2.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
34.58
23.04
26.07
58.63
Tax payout
-27.1
-35.11
-33.67
-36.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.97
59.67
71.23
71.69
Inventory days
48.38
30.37
53
88.35
Creditor days
-55.19
-41.21
-36.08
-33.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.66
-0.76
-0.74
-0.82
Net debt / op. profit
-7.15
-4.01
-7.03
-40.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
2.88
-3.73
-7.62
-0.54
Employee costs
-44.56
-30.79
-31.33
-47.46
Other costs
-33.7
-25.07
-30.76
-40.88
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
