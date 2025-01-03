iifl-logo-icon 1
MOIL Ltd Balance Sheet

351
(-0.48%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:02 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

203.49

203.49

203.49

237.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,249.59

2,040.83

1,938.03

2,582.57

Net Worth

2,453.08

2,244.32

2,141.52

2,819.9

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,453.08

2,244.32

2,141.52

2,819.9

Fixed Assets

1,283.31

1,123.55

990.69

865.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

128.22

150.54

231.52

331.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

28.87

25.64

20.05

17.34

Networking Capital

222.58

132.08

58.61

9.26

Inventories

213.04

170.75

100.17

110.08

Inventory Days

34.12

Sundry Debtors

209.39

143.34

172.86

226.55

Debtor Days

70.23

Other Current Assets

236.45

265.87

223.87

243.04

Sundry Creditors

-134.57

-119.06

-110.45

-86.45

Creditor Days

26.8

Other Current Liabilities

-301.73

-328.82

-327.84

-483.96

Cash

790.11

812.5

840.65

1,596.59

Total Assets

2,453.09

2,244.31

2,141.52

2,819.9

MOIL : related Articles

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

