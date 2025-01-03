MOIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
203.49
203.49
203.49
237.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,249.59
2,040.83
1,938.03
2,582.57
Net Worth
2,453.08
2,244.32
2,141.52
2,819.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,453.08
2,244.32
2,141.52
2,819.9
Fixed Assets
1,283.31
1,123.55
990.69
865.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
128.22
150.54
231.52
331.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.87
25.64
20.05
17.34
Networking Capital
222.58
132.08
58.61
9.26
Inventories
213.04
170.75
100.17
110.08
Inventory Days
34.12
Sundry Debtors
209.39
143.34
172.86
226.55
Debtor Days
70.23
Other Current Assets
236.45
265.87
223.87
243.04
Sundry Creditors
-134.57
-119.06
-110.45
-86.45
Creditor Days
26.8
Other Current Liabilities
-301.73
-328.82
-327.84
-483.96
Cash
790.11
812.5
840.65
1,596.59
Total Assets
2,453.09
2,244.31
2,141.52
2,819.9
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
