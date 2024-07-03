iifl-logo-icon 1
MOIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

727.24

789.41

1,004.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

727.24

789.41

1,004.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

71.05

146.82

139.93

Total Income

798.29

936.22

1,144

Total Expenditure

646.31

540.26

566.38

PBIDT

151.98

395.96

577.62

Interest

0

0

0

PBDT

151.98

395.96

577.62

Depreciation

71.23

77.09

47.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

23.9

85.77

202.64

Deferred Tax

-3.75

-1.64

-11.13

Reported Profit After Tax

60.59

234.75

338.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

60.59

234.75

338.83

Extra-ordinary Items

-35.2

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

95.79

234.75

338.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.55

9.11

13.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

25

30

30

Equity

237.33

257.61

257.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

8,83,82,221

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

34.31

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

16,92,26,667

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

65.69

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.89

50.15

57.52

PBDTM(%)

20.89

50.15

57.52

PATM(%)

8.33

29.73

33.74

MOIL: Related NEWS

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

