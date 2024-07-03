MOIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
727.24
789.41
1,004.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
727.24
789.41
1,004.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
71.05
146.82
139.93
Total Income
798.29
936.22
1,144
Total Expenditure
646.31
540.26
566.38
PBIDT
151.98
395.96
577.62
Interest
0
0
0
PBDT
151.98
395.96
577.62
Depreciation
71.23
77.09
47.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
23.9
85.77
202.64
Deferred Tax
-3.75
-1.64
-11.13
Reported Profit After Tax
60.59
234.75
338.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
60.59
234.75
338.83
Extra-ordinary Items
-35.2
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
95.79
234.75
338.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.55
9.11
13.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
30
30
Equity
237.33
257.61
257.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
8,83,82,221
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
34.31
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
16,92,26,667
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
65.69
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.89
50.15
57.52
PBDTM(%)
20.89
50.15
57.52
PATM(%)
8.33
29.73
33.74
