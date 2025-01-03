MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Ltd., a state-owned manganese ore mining company, climbed 5% on Wednesday on price hike from January 1, 2025. Moil hiked the prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore with Mn content of 44% and above by 1% over existing rates.
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company. Prices for silico manganese grades with Mn-30%, Mn-25%, and Mn-20% along with fines and chemical grades also increased by 5%.
The base price for electrolytic manganese dioxide was left unchanged at ₹205,000 per metric ton for January 2025, the company said.
Within the last 12 months, the stock has rallied by more than 10%. This is clear evidence of continued growth and investor confidence in this mini-ratna company. These price adjustments strengthen MOIL’s strategic pursuit of market opportunities and its positioning as a top manganese ore producer. The changed pricing strategy by MOIL resonates with an intent to strengthen profitability and market positioning.
