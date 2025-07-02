MOIL Raises Prices of Ferro and Chemical Grade Manganese Ore by 2% for July

MOIL Ltd, India’s largest manganese ore producer and a state-run enterprise, has announced a 2% price hike across all ferro grade manganese ores, effective July 1. The price increase applies to ferro grades with manganese content below 44%, at 44%, and above 44%, as per the company’s stock exchange filing.

Alongside this, MOIL has also raised the prices of chemical grade manganese ore by 2%, effective the same day. These grades are typically used in chemical processing, battery manufacturing, and other non-metallurgical applications.

The price revisions are applicable for the month of July 2025. However, prices for silico manganese grades specifically those with 30% and 25% manganese content and fines have not been revised and remain unchanged.

Earlier this year, in April, MOIL reported a 27% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025, reaching ₹115.7 crore, up from ₹91.1 crore in the same period the previous year.

On the stock market, MOIL’s shares are trading at ₹391 at 11:08 AM IST, which is a 1.62% gain than the previous close. MOIL’s shares have gained 6.25% in the last month. Its has also dipped 20% int he last year, and gained 12% in year-to-date in the National Stock Exchange.

