iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

MOIL Raises Prices of Ferro and Chemical Grade Manganese Ore by 2% for July

2 Jul 2025 , 11:14 AM

MOIL Ltd, India’s largest manganese ore producer and a state-run enterprise, has announced a 2% price hike across all ferro grade manganese ores, effective July 1. The price increase applies to ferro grades with manganese content below 44%, at 44%, and above 44%, as per the company’s stock exchange filing.

Alongside this, MOIL has also raised the prices of chemical grade manganese ore by 2%, effective the same day. These grades are typically used in chemical processing, battery manufacturing, and other non-metallurgical applications.

The price revisions are applicable for the month of July 2025. However, prices for silico manganese grades specifically those with 30% and 25% manganese content and fines have not been revised and remain unchanged.

Earlier this year, in April, MOIL reported a 27% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025, reaching ₹115.7 crore, up from ₹91.1 crore in the same period the previous year.

On the stock market, MOIL’s shares are trading at ₹391 at 11:08 AM IST, which is a 1.62% gain than the previous close. MOIL’s shares have gained 6.25% in the last month. Its has also dipped 20% int he last year, and gained 12% in year-to-date in the National Stock Exchange.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Market News
  • manganese ore
  • Mining sector
  • MOIL Ltd
  • stock market news
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:22 PM
RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|11:31 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.