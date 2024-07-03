iifl-logo-icon 1
MOIL Ltd Quarterly Results

343.35
(5.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

267.7

307.2

152.33

248.66

256.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

267.7

307.2

152.33

248.66

256.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.33

26

25.72

34.3

44.86

Total Income

287.04

333.2

178.05

282.96

301.08

Total Expenditure

191.67

300.59

154.05

242.26

200.98

PBIDT

95.36

32.61

24.01

40.69

100.1

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

95.36

32.61

24.01

40.69

100.1

Depreciation

25.38

23.97

21.89

19.07

25.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.21

2.83

0.85

4.57

20.4

Deferred Tax

-1.61

-1.52

-0.61

3.58

-1.53

Reported Profit After Tax

51.38

7.33

1.88

13.47

55.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

51.38

7.33

1.88

13.47

55.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-29.89

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

51.38

7.33

31.77

13.47

55.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.17

0.31

0.08

0.56

2.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

25

0

0

0

30

Equity

237.33

237.33

237.33

237.33

257.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

8,45,97,980

8,45,97,980

8,45,97,980

8,83,82,221

Public Shareholding (%)

0

35.65

35.65

35.65

34.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

15,27,29,899

15,27,29,899

15,27,29,899

16,92,26,667

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

64.35

64.35

64.35

65.69

PBIDTM(%)

35.62

10.61

15.76

16.36

39.06

PBDTM(%)

35.62

10.61

15.76

16.36

39.06

PATM(%)

19.19

2.38

1.23

5.41

21.64

MOIL: Related NEWS

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

