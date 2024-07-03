MOIL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
267.7
307.2
152.33
248.66
256.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
267.7
307.2
152.33
248.66
256.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.33
26
25.72
34.3
44.86
Total Income
287.04
333.2
178.05
282.96
301.08
Total Expenditure
191.67
300.59
154.05
242.26
200.98
PBIDT
95.36
32.61
24.01
40.69
100.1
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
95.36
32.61
24.01
40.69
100.1
Depreciation
25.38
23.97
21.89
19.07
25.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.21
2.83
0.85
4.57
20.4
Deferred Tax
-1.61
-1.52
-0.61
3.58
-1.53
Reported Profit After Tax
51.38
7.33
1.88
13.47
55.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
51.38
7.33
1.88
13.47
55.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-29.89
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
51.38
7.33
31.77
13.47
55.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.17
0.31
0.08
0.56
2.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
0
0
0
30
Equity
237.33
237.33
237.33
237.33
257.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
8,45,97,980
8,45,97,980
8,45,97,980
8,83,82,221
Public Shareholding (%)
0
35.65
35.65
35.65
34.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
15,27,29,899
15,27,29,899
15,27,29,899
16,92,26,667
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
64.35
64.35
64.35
65.69
PBIDTM(%)
35.62
10.61
15.76
16.36
39.06
PBDTM(%)
35.62
10.61
15.76
16.36
39.06
PATM(%)
19.19
2.38
1.23
5.41
21.64
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
