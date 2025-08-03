iifl-logo

MOIL Hikes Manganese Ore Prices by 3%, Keeps EMO Rate Unchanged

3 Aug 2025 , 06:32 PM

MOIL Ltd, the state-run manganese ore producer, has revised prices across several ore categories, with the new rates taking effect from midnight on July 31, 2025.

In a stock exchange filing, the company announced a 3% price increase for all Ferro grades of manganese ore, both with manganese content of 44% and above as well as those below 44%. The revision is part of MOIL’s regular monthly and quarterly pricing cycle. Prices for all chemical-grade ores have also been raised by 3% from their July levels, reflecting a broader uptick in market demand and cost factors.

In contrast, MOIL has reduced prices by 3% for a select set of categories. This includes:

  • SMGR ore with 30%, 25%, and 20% manganese content
  • Metal Mandi Fines including grades UKF532, DBF575, and MSF592

The company has kept the base price for Electrolytic Manganese Ore (EMO) unchanged at ₹2,05,000 per metric tonne. This is signaling a steady outlook in that segment.

Earlier this year, MOIL reported a 27% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹115.7 crore for the March quarter, up from ₹91.1 crore in the same period last year, buoyed by stable demand and improved realisations.

