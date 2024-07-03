iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MOIL Ltd Half Yearly Results

338.85
(-1.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:54:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

459.54

504.88

533.18

769.37

671.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

459.54

504.88

533.18

769.37

671.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.72

79.16

101.96

98.24

92.57

Total Income

511.26

584.04

635.14

867.61

763.87

Total Expenditure

454.64

443.24

339.28

452.12

388.21

PBIDT

56.62

140.8

295.86

415.49

375.66

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

56.62

140.8

295.86

415.49

375.66

Depreciation

45.85

44.85

51.31

36.57

30.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.69

24.96

65.38

133.87

132.22

Deferred Tax

-2.13

2.05

-0.12

-14.85

-5.38

Reported Profit After Tax

9.21

68.93

179.29

259.9

218.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.21

68.93

179.29

259.9

218.56

Extra-ordinary Items

-32.87

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

42.08

68.93

179.29

259.9

218.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.39

2.9

6.96

10.09

8.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

237.33

237.33

257.61

257.61

257.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

8,45,97,980

8,45,97,980

0

8,83,82,221

0

Public Shareholding (%)

35.65

35.65

0

34.31

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

15,27,29,899

15,27,29,899

0

16,92,26,667

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

64.35

64.35

0

65.69

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.32

27.88

55.48

54

55.96

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2

13.65

33.62

33.78

32.55

MOIL: Related NEWS

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MOIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.