MOIL Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
459.54
504.88
533.18
769.37
671.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
459.54
504.88
533.18
769.37
671.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.72
79.16
101.96
98.24
92.57
Total Income
511.26
584.04
635.14
867.61
763.87
Total Expenditure
454.64
443.24
339.28
452.12
388.21
PBIDT
56.62
140.8
295.86
415.49
375.66
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
56.62
140.8
295.86
415.49
375.66
Depreciation
45.85
44.85
51.31
36.57
30.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.69
24.96
65.38
133.87
132.22
Deferred Tax
-2.13
2.05
-0.12
-14.85
-5.38
Reported Profit After Tax
9.21
68.93
179.29
259.9
218.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.21
68.93
179.29
259.9
218.56
Extra-ordinary Items
-32.87
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
42.08
68.93
179.29
259.9
218.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.39
2.9
6.96
10.09
8.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
237.33
237.33
257.61
257.61
257.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
8,45,97,980
8,45,97,980
0
8,83,82,221
0
Public Shareholding (%)
35.65
35.65
0
34.31
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
15,27,29,899
15,27,29,899
0
16,92,26,667
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
64.35
64.35
0
65.69
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.32
27.88
55.48
54
55.96
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2
13.65
33.62
33.78
32.55
