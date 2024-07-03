MOIL Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,038.07
1,440.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,038.07
1,440.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
181.11
190.81
Total Income
1,219.18
1,631.48
Total Expenditure
782.53
840.33
PBIDT
436.65
791.15
Interest
0
0
PBDT
436.65
791.15
Depreciation
96.16
66.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
90.34
266.09
Deferred Tax
1.93
-20.23
Reported Profit After Tax
248.22
478.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
248.22
478.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
248.22
478.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.8
18.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
60
60
Equity
237.33
257.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
8,45,97,980
8,83,82,221
Public Shareholding (%)
35.65
34.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
15,27,29,899
16,92,26,667
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
64.35
65.69
PBIDTM(%)
42.06
54.91
PBDTM(%)
42.06
54.91
PATM(%)
23.91
33.21
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
