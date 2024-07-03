iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MOIL Ltd Annually Results

337.4
(-0.19%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,038.07

1,440.67

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,038.07

1,440.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

181.11

190.81

Total Income

1,219.18

1,631.48

Total Expenditure

782.53

840.33

PBIDT

436.65

791.15

Interest

0

0

PBDT

436.65

791.15

Depreciation

96.16

66.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

90.34

266.09

Deferred Tax

1.93

-20.23

Reported Profit After Tax

248.22

478.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

248.22

478.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

248.22

478.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.8

18.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

60

60

Equity

237.33

257.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

8,45,97,980

8,83,82,221

Public Shareholding (%)

35.65

34.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

15,27,29,899

16,92,26,667

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

64.35

65.69

PBIDTM(%)

42.06

54.91

PBDTM(%)

42.06

54.91

PATM(%)

23.91

33.21

MOIL: Related NEWS

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MOIL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.