|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|MOIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Submission of Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|MOIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 30.07.2024 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|MOIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 and dividend Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 2.55 per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Board meeting outcome for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31/03/2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|MOIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and Interim dividend MOIL Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 02-02-2024, declared interim dividend of 3.5 per equity share. MOIL Limited has informed that Board of Directors of company in their meeting held on today has approved the Un audited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
