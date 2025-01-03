|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|2.55
|25.5
|Final
|Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 2.55 per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|3.5
|35
|Interim
|MOIL Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 02-02-2024, declared interim dividend of 3.5 per equity share.
Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
