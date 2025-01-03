iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MOIL Ltd Dividend

361
(0.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:59:59 AM

MOIL CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 20242.5525.5Final
Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 2.55 per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.
Dividend2 Feb 20249 Feb 202410 Feb 20243.535Interim
MOIL Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 02-02-2024, declared interim dividend of 3.5 per equity share.

MOIL: Related News

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

MOIL Increases Manganese Ore Prices Effective January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

Ferro grades having manganese content below Mn-44% have been hiked by 5% over current prices, according to the exchange filing of the company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MOIL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.