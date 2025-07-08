Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹8.45
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.6
Day's High₹8.65
Day's Low₹7.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-98.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
29.14
29.14
29.14
29.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-260.49
-215.82
-96.22
162.38
Net Worth
-231.35
-186.68
-67.08
191.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
540.63
1,953.68
1,698.51
yoy growth (%)
-100
-72.32
15.02
-56.39
Raw materials
-0.72
-531.35
-1,911.14
-1,653.88
As % of sales
0
98.28
97.82
97.37
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.91
-2.58
-4.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-258.6
-147.46
4.99
8.14
Depreciation
-6.17
-6.44
-6.72
-6.76
Tax paid
0
0
-1.95
-3.32
Working capital
-266.4
-79.95
-157.17
-174.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-72.32
15.02
-56.39
Op profit growth
109.58
-402.13
13.09
-61.77
EBIT growth
105.42
-495.57
-14.23
-58.19
Net profit growth
75.36
-4,950.69
-36.99
-64.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,766.27
5,357.41
5,269.52
4,371.05
3,555.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,766.27
5,357.41
5,269.52
4,371.05
3,555.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.28
5
6.35
10.38
11.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.85
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.3
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,488.3
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
292.8
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anish Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Kapahi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prakash Chandra Pandey
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shankar Bhandari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suresh Saini
Additional Director
Prateek Bhansali
Additional Director
Prashant Misale
Refinery Site,
Shirpur,
Maharashtra - 425405
Tel: 91-02563-258002
Website: http://www.shirpurgold.com
Email: investorinfo@shirpurgold.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Agee Gold Refiners, formerly known a Autoriders Industries discontinued its operation of the Limouzine busses since the project was not viable. Due to which the company changed its line of business fr...
Reports by Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd
