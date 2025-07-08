iifl-logo
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Share Price Live

8.1
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:41:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.45
  • Day's High8.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low7.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-98.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

8.45

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.6

Day's High

8.65

Day's Low

7.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-98.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:19 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.65%

Non-Promoter- 2.62%

Institutions: 2.61%

Non-Institutions: 53.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

29.14

29.14

29.14

29.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-260.49

-215.82

-96.22

162.38

Net Worth

-231.35

-186.68

-67.08

191.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

540.63

1,953.68

1,698.51

yoy growth (%)

-100

-72.32

15.02

-56.39

Raw materials

-0.72

-531.35

-1,911.14

-1,653.88

As % of sales

0

98.28

97.82

97.37

Employee costs

-0.8

-1.91

-2.58

-4.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-258.6

-147.46

4.99

8.14

Depreciation

-6.17

-6.44

-6.72

-6.76

Tax paid

0

0

-1.95

-3.32

Working capital

-266.4

-79.95

-157.17

-174.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-72.32

15.02

-56.39

Op profit growth

109.58

-402.13

13.09

-61.77

EBIT growth

105.42

-495.57

-14.23

-58.19

Net profit growth

75.36

-4,950.69

-36.99

-64.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,766.27

5,357.41

5,269.52

4,371.05

3,555.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,766.27

5,357.41

5,269.52

4,371.05

3,555.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.28

5

6.35

10.38

11.04

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.85

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.3

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,488.3

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

292.8

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anish Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Kapahi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prakash Chandra Pandey

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shankar Bhandari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suresh Saini

Additional Director

Prateek Bhansali

Additional Director

Prashant Misale

Registered Office

Refinery Site,

Shirpur,

Maharashtra - 425405

Tel: 91-02563-258002

Website: http://www.shirpurgold.com

Email: investorinfo@shirpurgold.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Agee Gold Refiners, formerly known a Autoriders Industries discontinued its operation of the Limouzine busses since the project was not viable. Due to which the company changed its line of business fr...
Company FAQs

What is the Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd share price today?

The Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd is ₹23.60 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 24 Dec ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Dec ‘20

What is the CAGR of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd?

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -48.52%, 3 Years at -62.42%, 1 Year at -44.38%, 6 Month at -34.44%, 3 Month at -17.50% and 1 Month at -17.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

