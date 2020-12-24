Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.85
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.3
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,488.3
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
292.8
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
