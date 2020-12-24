Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-258.6
-147.46
4.99
8.14
Depreciation
-6.17
-6.44
-6.72
-6.76
Tax paid
0
0
-1.95
-3.32
Working capital
-266.4
-79.95
-157.17
-174.42
Other operating items
Operating
-531.17
-233.85
-160.85
-176.35
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0
0.25
Free cash flow
-531.17
-233.83
-160.85
-176.09
Equity raised
324.76
617.03
608.37
595.34
Investing
0
-1.97
-3.67
0
Financing
75.99
140.82
-82.79
-76.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-130.42
522.04
361.05
343.11
