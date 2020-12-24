Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
540.63
1,953.68
1,698.51
yoy growth (%)
-100
-72.32
15.02
-56.39
Raw materials
-0.72
-531.35
-1,911.14
-1,653.88
As % of sales
0
98.28
97.82
97.37
Employee costs
-0.8
-1.91
-2.58
-4.45
As % of sales
0
0.35
0.13
0.26
Other costs
-211.71
-109.11
-6.27
-10.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
20.18
0.32
0.61
Operating profit
-213.23
-101.74
33.67
29.77
OPM
0
-18.81
1.72
1.75
Depreciation
-6.17
-6.44
-6.72
-6.76
Interest expense
-39.56
-40.83
-21.95
-23.27
Other income
0.38
1.56
0
8.41
Profit before tax
-258.6
-147.46
4.99
8.14
Taxes
0
0
-1.95
-3.32
Tax rate
0
0
-39.17
-40.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-258.6
-147.46
3.03
4.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-258.6
-147.46
3.04
4.82
yoy growth (%)
75.36
-4,950.69
-36.99
-64.9
NPM
0
-27.27
0.15
0.28
