|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.94
-32.88
7.07
25.26
Op profit growth
122.24
-263.06
41.75
-45.39
EBIT growth
128.69
-277.48
21.02
-41.67
Net profit growth
74.81
-1,080.71
443.04
-47.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.65
-2.57
1.05
0.8
EBIT margin
-4.56
-2.45
0.92
0.82
Net profit margin
-5.62
-3.95
0.27
0.05
RoCE
-32.26
-11.73
5.94
4.28
RoNW
-60.56
-12.49
1.08
0.2
RoA
-9.94
-4.73
0.43
0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-84.32
-48.24
4.92
0.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-86.52
-50.54
2.51
-1.81
Book value per share
-7.74
77.35
115.59
110.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.08
-0.12
25.25
110.21
P/CEPS
-0.08
-0.11
49.3
-55.41
P/B
-0.92
0.07
1.07
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
-2.62
-6.51
12.61
16.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-12.02
-55.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
37.45
50.72
37.85
35.9
Inventory days
0.09
2.39
2.43
6.35
Creditor days
-7.11
-8.85
-8.37
-8.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.3
1.63
-1.49
-1.17
Net debt / equity
-21.53
2.24
1.02
1.6
Net debt / op. profit
-2.39
-5.54
6.16
13.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.73
-99.37
-98.69
-98.76
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
-0.14
Other costs
-4.87
-3.11
-0.16
-0.29
