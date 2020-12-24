Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
29.14
29.14
29.14
29.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-260.49
-215.82
-96.22
162.38
Net Worth
-231.35
-186.68
-67.08
191.52
Minority Interest
Debt
347.74
328.16
328.16
342.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.39
141.48
261.08
533.67
Fixed Assets
105.81
110.2
138.47
144.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.75
33.75
33.75
33.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
46.13
46.13
46.13
46.13
Networking Capital
-72.63
-51.94
41.06
294.07
Inventories
0.72
0.72
0.72
1.44
Inventory Days
0
0.97
Sundry Debtors
41.18
41.18
91.53
298.17
Debtor Days
0
201.3
Other Current Assets
24.28
23.93
26.56
32.75
Sundry Creditors
-20.41
-19.05
-18.3
-18.15
Creditor Days
0
12.25
Other Current Liabilities
-118.4
-98.72
-59.45
-20.14
Cash
3.33
3.35
1.66
15.08
Total Assets
116.39
141.49
261.07
533.68
