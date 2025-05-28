iifl-logo
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Board Meeting

Dec 24, 2020|03:41:05 PM

Shirpur Gold CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202526 May 2025
Audited Results-Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve SHIRPUR GOLD REFINERY LTD. has informed exchange that the Resolution Professional shall consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 in a Resolution Professional (RP) Committee meeting (in lieu of suspended Board of Directors) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Shirpur Gold Refinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2025, in a Resolution Professional (RP) Committee meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202511 Feb 2025
SHIRPUR GOLD REFINERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve SHIRPUR GOLD REFINERY LTD. has informed exchange that the Resolution Professional shall consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 in a Resolution Professional (RP) Committee meeting (in lieu of suspended Board of Directors) scheduled to be held on Friday February 14 2025. Shirpur Gold Refinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Resolution Professional Committee Meeting (in lieu of suspended Board of Directors) held on February 14, 2025 for the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results. SHIRPUR GOLD REFINERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Resolution Professional shall consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results on standalone and consolidated basis for the second quarter and six months of the financial year 2024-2025 ended on September 30, 2024 in a Resolution Professional (RP) Committee meeting (in lieu of suspended Board of Directors) scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Further, as intimated earlier vide announcement dated November 7, 2024, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company, which is closed from November 7, 2024 shall reopen after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. We humbly request you to take the above information on record. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and six month ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
SHIRPUR GOLD REFINERY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

