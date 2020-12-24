Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Management Discussions

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy, acquisition plans, dependence on certain businesses, dependence on availability of qualified and trained manpower and other factors. The following discussion with the Companys financial statements included herein and the notes thereto:

INDIAN MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Indias economic growth in FY23 has been principally led by private consumption and capital formation. It has helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund. Still, private capex soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track. Recovery of MSMEs is proceeding apace, as is evident in the amounts of Goods and Services Tax (GST) they pay, while the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) is easing their debt servicing concerns. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been directly providing jobs in rural areas and indirectly creating opportunities for rural households to diversify their sources of income generation. Schemes like PM-Kisan and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana have helped in ensuring food security in the country, and their impact was also endorsed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The results of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) also show improvement in rural welfare indicators from FY16 to FY20, covering aspects like gender, fertility rate, household amenities, and women empowerment.

Global growth has been projected to decline in 2023 and is expected to remain generally subdued in the following years as well. The slowing demand will likely push down global commodity prices and improve Indias CAD in FY24. However, a downside risk to the Current Account Balance stems from a swift recovery driven mainly by domestic demand and, to a lesser extent, by exports. The CAD needs to be closely monitored as the growth momentum of the current year spills over into the next. Growth is expected to be brisk in FY24 as a vigorous credit disbursal, and capital investment cycle is expected to unfold in India with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors. Further support to economic growth will come from the expansion of public digital platforms and path-breaking measures such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output.

Indias growth continues to be resilient despite some signs of moderation in growth. Although significant challenges remain in the global environment, India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The overall growth remains robust and is estimated to be 6.9 percent for the full year with real GDP growing 7.7 percent year-on-year during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022/23. There were some signs of moderation in the second half of FY 22/23. Growth was underpinned by strong investment activity bolstered by the governments capex push and buoyant private consumption, particularly among higher income earners. Inflation remained high, averaging around 6.7 percent in FY22/23 but the current-account deficit narrowed in Q3 on the back of strong growth in service exports and easing global commodity prices.

In the second half of 2022, there was a respite for governments and households. Commodity prices peaked and then declined. In the near term, the acute pressure was relieved, although prices of some commodities (e.g., crude oil) remain well above their pre-pandemic levels. For countries dependent on imports, priced and payable in dollars, a global slowdown led by the United States (US) offers a triple relief. Commodity prices decline, and US interest rates peak, as does the US dollar. Capital and current account imbalances abate. As 2023 rolled in, China opened up rather swiftly, reversing its Zero-Covid policy. An unexpectedly warm winter that has spared households from a debilitating increase in fuel prices that would have dented their disposable income significantly has stirred hopes that the Eurozone economies would narrowly avoid a recession. As the headline inflation rate declines in the US, policy rates are set to rise more slowly. In anticipation, bond yields have come down, and there are faint hopes of the US avoiding a recession altogether, barring any unexpected financial system stress. Lower chances of a downturn in advanced economies and resumption of economic activity bring with them hopes for some developing economies that are export-dependent and concerns for those who are heavily import-dependent for essential commodities. In anticipation of higher-than-earlier forecasted demand, crude oil prices have begun to climb, as have the prices of industrial metals. Wage negotiations are leading to upward revisions on either side of the Atlantic. Meaningful interest rate reductions in the US and the Eurozone may not materialise as quickly as one would have hoped. The year promises to be far from predictable and may hold surprises for countries and households.

For India, 2022 was special. It marked the 75th year of Indias Independence. India became the worlds fifth largest economy, measured in current dollars. Come March, the nominal GDP of India will be around US$ 3.5 trillion. In real terms, the economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent for the year ending March 2023. This follows an 8.7 per cent growth in the previous financial year. The rise in consumer prices has slowed considerably. The annual rate of inflation is below 6 per cent. Wholesale prices are rising at a rate below 5 per cent. The export of goods and services in the first nine months of the financial year (April – December) is up 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2023-22. Although the high oil price this year compared to last inflated Indias import bill and caused the merchandise trade deficit to balloon, concerns over the current account deficit and its financing have ebbed as the year rolled on. Foreign exchange reserve levels are comfortable and external debt is low.

India had a good monsoon, and reservoir levels are higher than last year and the 10-year average. The fundamentals of the Indian economy are sound as it enters its Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern, independent nation. Policies pursued carefully and consciously have ensured that the recovery is robust and sustainable.

INDUSTRY STRUCTRE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Gold is a clear complement to stocks, bonds and broad-based portfolios. A store of wealth and, a hedge against systemic risk, currency depreciation and inflation, gold has historically improved portfolios risk-adjusted returns, delivered positive returns, and provided liquidity to meet liabilities in times of market stress.

Gold benefits from diverse sources of demand: as an investment, a reserve asset, jewellery, and a technology component. It is highly liquid, no ones liability, carries no credit risk, and is scarce, historically preserving its value over time.

Global Scenario Demand

Colossal central bank purchases, aided by vigorous retail investor buying and slower ETF outflows, lifted annual demand to an 11-year high. Annual gold demand (excluding OTC) jumped 18% to 4,741 tonnes (t), almost on a par with 2011 – a time of exceptional investment demand. The strong full-year total was aided by record Q4 demand of 1,337t. Jewellery consumption softened a fraction in 2022, down by 3% at 2,086t. Much of the weakness came through in the fourth quarter as the gold price surged. Investment demand (excluding OTC) reached 1,107t (+10%) in 2022. Demand for gold bars and coins grew 2% to 1,217t, while holdings of gold ETFs fell by a smaller amount than in 2023 (-110t vs. -189t), which further contributed to total investment growth. Quarterly fluctuations in OTC demand largely netted out over the year. A second consecutive quarter of huge central bank demand (417t) took annual buying in the sector to a record high of 1,136t, the majority of which was unreported. Demand for gold in technology saw a sharp Q4 drop, resulting in a full-year decline of 7%. Deteriorating global economic conditions hampered demand for consumer electronics. Total annual gold supply increased by 2% in 2022, to 4,755t. Mine production inched up to a four-year high of 3,612t.

Supply

Annual mine production increased 1% y-o-y although remains below the record high seen in 2018. 2022 saw the global hedgebook almost unchanged over the year ending at 167t. Full year recycled gold supply increased by 1% but remains 30% below the all-time high seen in 2012, despite a record annual average gold price in 2022. Total supply increased by 2% y-o-y in 2022, halting two years of successive declines. Full year mine production of 3,612t was the highest since 2018 as the mining industry remained largely free of COVID interruptions and output in China posted a full year without safety stoppages in Shandong province. Regional gains and losses in recycling – due to base effects and local currency gold price moves – largely netted out over the year: 2022 recycled gold supply was essentially flat, up less than 1% at 1,144t. The global hedgebook was also almost unchanged over the year, although it is possible that some end-of-year hedging occurred in Q4, which will only be picked up as quarterly results are released in February.

Indian Scenario

Gold is used to protect and enhance wealth over the long-term and it operates as a means of exchange, because it has global recognition and is no ones liability. Gold is also in demand as jewellery, valued by consumers across the world. And it is a key component in electronics. These diverse sources of demand differentiate gold from other investment assets. They also give it a particular resilience: the potential to deliver solid returns in good times and in bad.

Gold was one of the best performing major assets of 2022 driven by a combination of: high risk low interest rates positive price momentum especially during late spring and summer.

Indian gold demand remained robust compared with longer-term pre-pandemic levels. Despite a fairly soft start to the year, Indian consumer demand recovered and only just fell shy of the strong levels of demand seen during 2023. Continued recovery from COVID-19 boosted yearly comparisons, although the sharp local price rally choked off demand in the closing weeks of December.

A 2% decline in 2022 gold jewellery demand in India belies a strong absolute annual total. At 600t, demand was in line with the annual average over the 10-year period preceding COVID, despite high/rising local gold prices being a key headwind at times during the year. Q4 demand fell 17% y-o-y, but this apparent large decline is set against Q421s record high level; quarterly demand of 220t was the fourth-highest quarter in our series back to 2000. Q4 demand was exceptionally strong during the festive period in the first half of the quarter. Discussions with the trade revealed that sales during this period were around 20% higher y-o-y, indicative of very strong sentiment, particularly when we consider that last years festival demand was robust. Jewellery demand also received a boost from wedding purchases during the quarter. However, momentum was derailed as gold prices surged in November and December 2022. Demand came to a virtual standstill after mid-December, with customers preferring gold-for-gold exchange; anecdotal evidence suggests such exchange volumes almost doubled during the quarter. And higher prices encouraged higher recycling volumes. Annual bar and coin demand in India was 7% lower at 174t. The yearly drop was due to a 28% y-o-y decline in Q4, albeit that demand was a healthy 56t during the quarter, levels failed to match the extremely strong performance of Q4 2023. Bar and coin demand was healthy at the start of the fourth quarter during the Dussehra and Dhanteras festivals. However, the onset of the wedding season saw attention turn towards gold jewellery – particularly as retailers preferred to promote higher-margin products – and investment demand took a back seat. Many investors also preferred to sit out after missing the swift jump in the gold price in November. Discussions with the trade revealed that buying was concentrated on lower-ticket items (e.g. 20g and below), which suggests a focus on gifting demand.

India was another stand-out recycling market during the quarter, with sharp increases in recycling supply. The South Asian region – where India is by far the biggest market – saw recycling supply up nearly 40% y-o-y and about 60% q-o-q. This surge in volume is explained mainly by the increase in the average rupee-denominated gold price, which was up 3% q-o-q and ended December near the highs of the year and 10% above the Q4 low. This had two effects: first, it suppressed jewellery demand at a normally soft period of the year and second, it substantially reduced the amount of old jewellery that was exchanged for new, thus increasing the amount of outright sales of old jewellery.

Company Overview

Shirpur Gold Refinery Limited, a part of the Essel group, has the largest installed capacity in India of refining gold and silver from the raw gold (Dore) stage to 99.99% purity. The technical capabilities include achieving fineness of up to 999.9 parts per thousand for gold and silver, casting the refined bullion into bars of various denominations, minting of coins and manufacturing of Jewellery in various designs.

The State of Companys Affairs/ Developments

The company continues to maintain its commitment to the highest level of production efficiency and excellence in quality. As such at the company has always kept abreast of the ever-changing technologies and processes.

Gold industry in India has always been greatly impacted by the government regulations and controls. Changes implemented by the regulatory authorities has been challenging for the industry and so for the company. The company is well compliant with all directions, changes and regulations implied by the government on gold industry from time to time.

STRENGTHS, OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS & CONCERNS:

A) Strengths

(i) Product Range

Currently, The Company has kept on hold its manufacturing operations at Shirpur, Dist Dhule since February,2022.

(ii) Product Quality

The company compares its quality standards with the best in the world. The products positioned are comparable with the highest levels certified and accepted internationally. The production processes and controls along with stringent quality control systems has ensured a Zero-defect record over the term.

(iii) Laboratory

The Companys laboratory is a NABL Accredited Lab (National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories) Government of India for ISO / IEC 17025; 2005 in the discipline of chemical analysis and the scope covers testing of Gold and Silver by Fire Assay, Chemical and Instrument Assay. NABL Accreditation provides formal recognition to Companys lab, thus providing a ready means for users to find reliable testing and calibration services in order to meet their requirements.

(iv) Responsible Sourcing of Raw Material

The company follows acceptable standards of due diligence and responsible sourcing of raw materials. The company ensures adequate compliance following all international regulations covering anti money laundering and terrorist financing. The management is fully committed to establish and maintain strict adherence to international compliance standard for sourcing of raw material. Companys aim is to continually maintain and update its compliance policies with respect to procurement of dore, supply chain management and trading.

(v) Economy of Scales

The production processes established by the Company and continuous monitoring of the same ensures that the Company is in position to reduce the production time with economies of scale and cost reduction through modular structure.

(vi) Distribution network

Your Company has further strengthened the existing strong distribution network created over years. The necessary steps have been initiated to increase penetration in all the gold consuming centres. The Dubai subsidiary of the company has already created a strong customer base in the international market by having strong and solid channel partners in main hubs of UAE and Hongkong.

(vii) Financial Strengths

The Company is financially sound and has been able to take the advantage in operations.

(viii) Strong operational, technical and management team

Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) are implemented and policies are put in place by the management to ensure that the work force is adequately monitored and efficiency levels maintained. New trends and practices in the refining areas are evaluated and implemented under the able guidance of technical experts of the Company having on its panel.

B) Opportunities

The Government has permitted 100% FDI in the sector under the automatic route, wherein the foreign investor or the Indian company do not require any prior approval from the Reserve Bank or the Government of India.

A lacklustre 2022 for ETF and OTC demand is likely to set the stage for a year of growth in investment. Golds stable performance in 2022, despite strong headwinds from rising rates and a strong dollar for most of the year, has reignited investor interest. As investors have settled the likely peak level of interest rates, rate hikes will pose less of a problem. In addition, continued weakness in the US dollar, growing recession risks, a continued high bond-equity correlation and elevated geopolitical risk form the backbone of a positive tactical case for gold in 2023 The outlook for technology demand in 2023 remains poor as sanctions on China and faltering consumer demand continue to weigh on the electronics sector. In addition, the recession risks materialising in Europe and the US will further curtail demand in discretionary goods spending. However, inventory adjustments are projected to continue across the industry and this may provide some support for demand towards the end of the year. Based on its potential for growth and value addition, the Government of India declared gems and jewellery sector as a focus area for export promotion. The Government has undertaken various measures recently to promote investment and upgrade technology and skills to promote ‘Brand India in the international market.

C) Threats

Gold provides an alternative means for criminals to store or move their assets as regulators implement stronger anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing measures to protect the formal financial sector from abuse. Due to the IMFs revised global GDP prediction, reducing inflation, the halt in interest rate hikes, the weakening dollar, and Chinas reopening, the global commodities market is anticipated to exhibit a mixed trend in 2023 and the global economy is currently experiencing a slowdown. This is likely to have a mixed effect on the commodities market.

D) Risks & Concerns:

(i) Market Risks

The Company is largely dependents on domestic customers. The Company continues to work towards diversifying its customer mix and to focus on building relationships with customers spread geographically.

(ii) Regulatory Risks

The Company is exposed to regulatory uncertainties facing the gems and Jewellery industry in India. Any changes in the duty, rules and regulations, Import and Export policies or requirements by the Government of India may require the Company to revise business strategies which may impact its financial position adversely. The Company in order to reduce loss of revenue and market share due to any changes in the policies of the Government of India, has diversified sales mix, product range, and raw material mix. However, the management cannot totally eliminate the risks involved in such volatile trades.

(iii) Operational Risks

The Company adopts a sustainable production platform. Continuous availability of gold dore and scrap is critical for the production plans of the company. The company has tied up with global miners for continuous supply of gold dore. The Company is also in process of entering into off-take agreements with miners for supply of gold Dore. The Company is also procuring SR bars and scrap materials from local markets. However, the management cannot totally eliminate the risks involved in such volatile trades.

(iv) Commodity Price Risks

The prices of Gold and Silver are largely governed by movements at major precious metal exchanges of London, New York, Tokyo and others. The local precious metal prices are an algorithm of these movements on ‘spot basis and Indian currency Rates. Prices may fluctuate widely for all products affecting demands in the market. The Company has adopted adequate hedging mechanisms to effectively counter the risk that arises during operations. However, the management cannot totally eliminate the risks involved in such volatile trades.

(v) Currency Risk

This exposes the Company to metal and foreign exchange risks. The Company has established a dealing room and placed hedging policies and procedures for mitigating the risks in gold prices and foreign exchange transactions. However, the management cannot totally eliminate the risks involved in such volatile trades.

(vi) Competition Risk

Significant additional competition in the gold trade may result in reduced off-take and thereby negatively affect the Companys revenues and profitability. The Company may also face competition arising from new technology/ automation leading to new products acceptable to customers. For maintaining or increasing the market share, Company has taken initiatives of effective marketing, ability to improve processes, introducing new products & technology.

(vii) Internal Control Systems

The company follows a standard operating procedure in all its operations, documentation and trades which is best as per industry standards. The management ensure all the activities and operations are well informed to the concerned and risk management policies are followed in all its endeavors.

(viii) Attrition Risk

The Company has a strong management and technical team to oversee the operations and growth of its business. The Companys ability to sustain its growth largely depends, on its ability to attract, train, motivate and retain high skilled employees. An increase in the rate of attrition of experienced employees, would adversely affect the Company business. In view of above, to curtail attrition of high potential employees, the Company always strives to create conducive work environment, platform for innovation & creativity, creation of learning & growth opportunity and sense of belongingness. As a part of its retention strategy the Company is putting its endeavor to identify & ring fence of "High Potential Employees".

SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE

The Company is in the business of refining, manufacturing and marketing of precious metal which is considered as the only reportable segment.

OUTLOOK

Indias gold demand will witness a sharp upswing to top 800 tonnes in 2023. The Government has permitted 100% FDI under the automatic route in this sector. The Government has reduced custom duty on cut and polished diamond and coloured gemstones from 7.5% to 5% and NIL. India has 10 special economic zones (SEZ) for gems & jewellery. These zones have more than 500 manufacturing units, which contribute 30% to the countrys total exports.

The revised SEZ Act is also expected to boost gems and jewellery exports. India has signed an FTA with UAE which will further boost exports and is expected to reach the target of US$ 52 billion. India has signed Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with Australia.

Looking ahead in 2023, Indian bar and coin demand currently faces headwinds from the strong domestic gold price and rising equity market, while lower inflation could diminish golds role as an inflation hedge. However, a revival in rural demand may provide support to bar and coin demand in the coming year. Investment is expected to rise in 2023. Gold ETF and OTC demand – depressed during 2022 – looks set to take the baton held by last years strong retail bar and coin demand. Retail investment will likely be lower in Western markets, albeit still healthy, as inflation fears fade, but should be robust in Asia on higher growth. However, elevated recession and geopolitical risks will likely sustain interest in gold and present upside potential as the year progresses Central bank buying is unlikely to match 2022 levels. Lower total reserves may constrain the capacity to add to existing allocations. But lagged reporting by some central banks means that we need to apply a high degree of uncertainty to our expectations, predominantly to the upside Jewellery demand to improve further on a resilient 2022, but caution that strong base effects in Chinese demand could be undermined if a more severe global slowdown drags down demand elsewhere. Chinas re-opening, with its pent-up and growth-driven demand for jewellery, will inject welcome momentum, although recurrent COVID spikes are a potential headwind. A sluggish start to the year for Indian demand could persist if local prices remain elevated Total supply is expected to rise modestly again in 2023 as expansion at existing operations provides a production uplift. Recycling is expected to fall but upside risks cant be ruled out as inflation falls in Western markets and the spectre of recession-driven distress selling rears its head.

SUBSIDIARY PERFORMANCE

Shirpur Gold DMCC, Dubai (100% subsidiary) is actively engaged in the precious metals trading business and tapping opportunities in countries like Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-_Continent, South East and Central Asia, The Americas, Turkey and the former CIS countries. The central location of Dubai and a time zone that facilitates trading with all global markets provides an ideal base from which to develop a major precious metals business. The business is focused on Wholesale physical bullion trading, incorporating sales of the full range of the companys physical gold and silver products, including value added investment bars and coins. Sourcing of both primary and secondary supplies of gold and silver.