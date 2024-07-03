Summary

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Limited (SMIOL) was incorporated in 1954 as a Private Limited Company to take over and develop manganese mines at Deogiri near Sandur, and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 29 July, 1964 to establish an electro-metallurgical industry at Vyasanakere near Hospet. Led by S Y Ghorpade, the Promoter, Company is engaged in mining of manganese and iron ores in Deogiri Village of Sandur Taluk, Bellary District, Karnataka. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing of ferro alloys, coke and energy located at Vyasanakere, Hosapete.SMIOL has set up a separate electronics division for the manufacture of dot matrix printers with Japanese collaboration and a software division for the development of advanced software systems and training. The company produces about 3 lac tpa of manganese ore through open cast mining. In 1968, SMIOL established its metal and ferro-alloy plant near Hospet with 15-MVA electric reduction furnace for production of pig iron. Subsequently, it added two more furnaces and later started producing ferro manganese.Other group companies are Sandur Investment, Sandur Financial Services, Sandur Laminates, etc. In Jan.94, SMIOL came out with a rights issue of 18.75 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 35) aggregating Rs 8.44 cr to part-finance the Rs 60-cr 100% EOU project for 1.35 mln sq mtr pa of copper clad laminates in technical collaboration with West Coast Enterprises, US.SMIOL has set up a captive generation capacity of 130 m

