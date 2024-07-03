iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Share Price

404.75
(-6.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open434
  • Day's High436.05
  • 52 Wk High634.8
  • Prev. Close433.5
  • Day's Low400.3
  • 52 Wk Low 330
  • Turnover (lac)629.26
  • P/E20.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value144.13
  • EPS21.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,558.36
  • Div. Yield2.3
View All Historical Data
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

434

Prev. Close

433.5

Turnover(Lac.)

629.26

Day's High

436.05

Day's Low

400.3

52 Week's High

634.8

52 Week's Low

330

Book Value

144.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,558.36

P/E

20.08

EPS

21.62

Divi. Yield

2.3

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

20 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.21%

Non-Promoter- 2.47%

Institutions: 2.47%

Non-Institutions: 23.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

162.04

27.01

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,994.9

1,906.81

1,650.22

984.11

Net Worth

2,156.94

1,933.82

1,659.22

993.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

746.58

591.6

612.39

433.71

yoy growth (%)

26.19

-3.39

41.2

95

Raw materials

-120.68

-50.09

-133.61

-73.56

As % of sales

16.16

8.46

21.81

16.96

Employee costs

-101.93

-91.76

-82.79

-65.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

249.53

174.79

164.52

85.21

Depreciation

-26.81

-19.46

-7.42

-7.04

Tax paid

-95.6

-27.41

-58

-29.5

Working capital

-69.23

198.92

6.39

-22.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.19

-3.39

41.2

95

Op profit growth

39.06

17.8

82.29

25,797.06

EBIT growth

44.66

7.11

83.28

10,684.21

Net profit growth

4.43

38.36

91.19

-491.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

1,252.13

2,125.81

2,248.74

702.15

612.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

4.3

Net Sales

1,252.13

2,125.81

2,248.74

702.15

608.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.67

59.2

35.23

19.4

12.7

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

S Y Ghorpade

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T. R. Raghunandan

Managing Director

Bahirji A Ghorpade

Independent Director

G P Kundargi

Independent Director

Latha Pillai

Independent Director

Jagadish Rao Kote

Independent Director

H L Shah

Non Executive Director

Mohammed Abdul Saleem

Independent Director

Anand Sen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

Summary

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Limited (SMIOL) was incorporated in 1954 as a Private Limited Company to take over and develop manganese mines at Deogiri near Sandur, and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 29 July, 1964 to establish an electro-metallurgical industry at Vyasanakere near Hospet. Led by S Y Ghorpade, the Promoter, Company is engaged in mining of manganese and iron ores in Deogiri Village of Sandur Taluk, Bellary District, Karnataka. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing of ferro alloys, coke and energy located at Vyasanakere, Hosapete.SMIOL has set up a separate electronics division for the manufacture of dot matrix printers with Japanese collaboration and a software division for the development of advanced software systems and training. The company produces about 3 lac tpa of manganese ore through open cast mining. In 1968, SMIOL established its metal and ferro-alloy plant near Hospet with 15-MVA electric reduction furnace for production of pig iron. Subsequently, it added two more furnaces and later started producing ferro manganese.Other group companies are Sandur Investment, Sandur Financial Services, Sandur Laminates, etc. In Jan.94, SMIOL came out with a rights issue of 18.75 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 35) aggregating Rs 8.44 cr to part-finance the Rs 60-cr 100% EOU project for 1.35 mln sq mtr pa of copper clad laminates in technical collaboration with West Coast Enterprises, US.SMIOL has set up a captive generation capacity of 130 m
Company FAQs

What is the Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd share price today?

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹404.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is ₹6558.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is 20.08 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is ₹330 and ₹634.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd?

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.63%, 6 Month at -22.04%, 3 Month at -11.19% and 1 Month at -19.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.22 %
Institutions - 2.47 %
Public - 23.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

