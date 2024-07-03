Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹434
Prev. Close₹433.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹629.26
Day's High₹436.05
Day's Low₹400.3
52 Week's High₹634.8
52 Week's Low₹330
Book Value₹144.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,558.36
P/E20.08
EPS21.62
Divi. Yield2.3
Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.04
27.01
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,994.9
1,906.81
1,650.22
984.11
Net Worth
2,156.94
1,933.82
1,659.22
993.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
746.58
591.6
612.39
433.71
yoy growth (%)
26.19
-3.39
41.2
95
Raw materials
-120.68
-50.09
-133.61
-73.56
As % of sales
16.16
8.46
21.81
16.96
Employee costs
-101.93
-91.76
-82.79
-65.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
249.53
174.79
164.52
85.21
Depreciation
-26.81
-19.46
-7.42
-7.04
Tax paid
-95.6
-27.41
-58
-29.5
Working capital
-69.23
198.92
6.39
-22.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.19
-3.39
41.2
95
Op profit growth
39.06
17.8
82.29
25,797.06
EBIT growth
44.66
7.11
83.28
10,684.21
Net profit growth
4.43
38.36
91.19
-491.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
1,252.13
2,125.81
2,248.74
702.15
612.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
4.3
Net Sales
1,252.13
2,125.81
2,248.74
702.15
608.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.67
59.2
35.23
19.4
12.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
S Y Ghorpade
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T. R. Raghunandan
Managing Director
Bahirji A Ghorpade
Independent Director
G P Kundargi
Independent Director
Latha Pillai
Independent Director
Jagadish Rao Kote
Independent Director
H L Shah
Non Executive Director
Mohammed Abdul Saleem
Independent Director
Anand Sen
Summary
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Limited (SMIOL) was incorporated in 1954 as a Private Limited Company to take over and develop manganese mines at Deogiri near Sandur, and was converted into a Public Limited Company on 29 July, 1964 to establish an electro-metallurgical industry at Vyasanakere near Hospet. Led by S Y Ghorpade, the Promoter, Company is engaged in mining of manganese and iron ores in Deogiri Village of Sandur Taluk, Bellary District, Karnataka. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing of ferro alloys, coke and energy located at Vyasanakere, Hosapete.SMIOL has set up a separate electronics division for the manufacture of dot matrix printers with Japanese collaboration and a software division for the development of advanced software systems and training. The company produces about 3 lac tpa of manganese ore through open cast mining. In 1968, SMIOL established its metal and ferro-alloy plant near Hospet with 15-MVA electric reduction furnace for production of pig iron. Subsequently, it added two more furnaces and later started producing ferro manganese.Other group companies are Sandur Investment, Sandur Financial Services, Sandur Laminates, etc. In Jan.94, SMIOL came out with a rights issue of 18.75 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 35) aggregating Rs 8.44 cr to part-finance the Rs 60-cr 100% EOU project for 1.35 mln sq mtr pa of copper clad laminates in technical collaboration with West Coast Enterprises, US.SMIOL has set up a captive generation capacity of 130 m
Read More
The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹404.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is ₹6558.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is 20.08 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd is ₹330 and ₹634.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.63%, 6 Month at -22.04%, 3 Month at -11.19% and 1 Month at -19.42%.
