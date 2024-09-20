iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Key Ratios

398.3
(1.23%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:24:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.2

61.37

-23.34

1.05

Op profit growth

75.69

3,617.61

-93.55

-26.54

EBIT growth

78.66

-15,121.35

-101.75

-33.71

Net profit growth

84.46

710.65

-71

-30.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.36

22.79

0.98

11.77

EBIT margin

28.45

22.49

-0.24

10.58

Net profit margin

18.04

13.8

2.74

7.26

RoCE

34.06

22.87

-0.16

9.41

RoNW

5.75

3.77

0.51

1.82

RoA

5.39

3.51

0.46

1.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

127.24

69.49

7.43

31.31

Dividend per share

7

3

3

3

Cash EPS

112.44

55.05

-1.9

18.16

Book value per share

606.88

490.44

415.56

410.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.49

0.55

3.49

1.04

P/CEPS

0.55

0.7

-13.61

1.8

P/B

0.1

0.07

0.06

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

5.05

5.28

45.14

10.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

42.09

12.4

Tax payout

-34.25

-32.66

979.39

-19.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3.18

5.84

8.99

24.27

Inventory days

52.36

62.72

97.68

74.22

Creditor days

-32.97

-31.77

-48.36

-58.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-35.21

-13.45

2.16

-15.7

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

-0.08

Net debt / op. profit

-0.21

-0.29

-9.98

-0.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-21.81

-16.96

-32.09

-3.95

Employee costs

-13.69

-15.22

-21.96

-17.34

Other costs

-36.12

-45.01

-44.94

-66.92

Sandur Manganese : related Articles

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

20 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

