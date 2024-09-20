Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.2
61.37
-23.34
1.05
Op profit growth
75.69
3,617.61
-93.55
-26.54
EBIT growth
78.66
-15,121.35
-101.75
-33.71
Net profit growth
84.46
710.65
-71
-30.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.36
22.79
0.98
11.77
EBIT margin
28.45
22.49
-0.24
10.58
Net profit margin
18.04
13.8
2.74
7.26
RoCE
34.06
22.87
-0.16
9.41
RoNW
5.75
3.77
0.51
1.82
RoA
5.39
3.51
0.46
1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
127.24
69.49
7.43
31.31
Dividend per share
7
3
3
3
Cash EPS
112.44
55.05
-1.9
18.16
Book value per share
606.88
490.44
415.56
410.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.49
0.55
3.49
1.04
P/CEPS
0.55
0.7
-13.61
1.8
P/B
0.1
0.07
0.06
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
5.05
5.28
45.14
10.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
42.09
12.4
Tax payout
-34.25
-32.66
979.39
-19.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3.18
5.84
8.99
24.27
Inventory days
52.36
62.72
97.68
74.22
Creditor days
-32.97
-31.77
-48.36
-58.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-35.21
-13.45
2.16
-15.7
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
-0.08
Net debt / op. profit
-0.21
-0.29
-9.98
-0.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-21.81
-16.96
-32.09
-3.95
Employee costs
-13.69
-15.22
-21.96
-17.34
Other costs
-36.12
-45.01
-44.94
-66.92
Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
