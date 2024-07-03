Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
700.36
1,518.1
1,532.5
472.06
566.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
700.36
1,518.1
1,532.5
472.06
566.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.77
42.45
23.01
8.48
8.6
Total Income
752.13
1,560.55
1,555.51
480.54
575.3
Total Expenditure
587.9
1,360.96
780.41
304.1
363.92
PBIDT
164.23
199.59
775.1
176.44
211.38
Interest
15.5
20.95
29.48
4.87
4.29
PBDT
148.73
178.64
745.62
171.57
207.09
Depreciation
43.18
48
37.03
13.82
9.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.43
30.8
209.62
60.3
68.75
Deferred Tax
0.83
2.94
59.38
-4.21
2.65
Reported Profit After Tax
76.29
96.9
439.59
101.66
126.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.67
0.64
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.83
96.9
439.59
100.99
125.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
75.83
96.9
439.59
100.99
125.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.57
36.27
488.43
115.42
143.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.01
27.01
9
8.75
8.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.44
13.14
50.57
37.37
37.3
PBDTM(%)
21.23
11.76
48.65
36.34
36.54
PATM(%)
10.89
6.38
28.68
21.53
22.3
