iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Annually Results

401.8
(-1.30%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

1,252.13

2,125.81

2,248.74

702.15

612.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

4.3

Net Sales

1,252.13

2,125.81

2,248.74

702.15

608.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.67

59.2

35.23

19.4

12.7

Total Income

1,334.8

2,185.01

2,283.97

721.55

620.8

Total Expenditure

931.97

1,733.39

1,274.62

478.46

434.42

PBIDT

402.83

451.62

1,009.35

243.09

186.38

Interest

19.97

27.85

38.43

6.39

4.95

PBDT

382.86

423.77

970.92

236.7

181.43

Depreciation

57.84

64.26

55.6

12.63

12.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

91.16

91.57

224.53

80.89

54.2

Deferred Tax

-4.78

-3.12

15.68

-4.18

3.8

Reported Profit After Tax

238.64

271.06

675.11

147.36

111.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.87

0.85

Net Profit after Minority Interest

239.46

270.79

675.11

146.49

110.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

239.46

270.79

675.11

146.49

110.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.78

101.23

251.67

167.42

126.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

10

50

50

70

70

Equity

162.04

27.01

9

8.75

8.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.17

21.24

44.88

34.62

30.64

PBDTM(%)

30.57

19.93

43.17

33.71

29.83

PATM(%)

19.05

12.75

30.02

20.98

18.3

Sandur Manganese: Related NEWS

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.