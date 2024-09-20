Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.04
27.01
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,994.9
1,906.81
1,650.22
984.11
Net Worth
2,156.94
1,933.82
1,659.22
993.11
Minority Interest
Debt
132.85
206.07
309.78
368.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.54
10.93
36.94
28.15
Total Liabilities
2,297.33
2,150.82
2,005.94
1,390.18
Fixed Assets
1,002.79
944.64
886.33
890
Intangible Assets
Investments
502.24
489.27
376.01
290.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.27
3.39
26
32.89
Networking Capital
727.6
220.2
-21.61
45.33
Inventories
388.24
291.88
311.29
156.98
Inventory Days
76.74
Sundry Debtors
34.41
144.24
202.94
76.43
Debtor Days
37.36
Other Current Assets
604.45
168.28
185.82
173.77
Sundry Creditors
-134.43
-251.7
-569.61
-229.68
Creditor Days
112.28
Other Current Liabilities
-165.07
-132.5
-152.05
-132.17
Cash
59.43
493.32
739.21
131.26
Total Assets
2,297.33
2,150.82
2,005.94
1,390.17
Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.