Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
260.25
601.67
551.77
153.02
184.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
260.25
601.67
551.77
153.02
184.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.15
23.06
30.9
15.44
17.81
Total Income
285.4
624.73
582.67
168.46
202.62
Total Expenditure
222.7
410.73
344.09
135.94
147.33
PBIDT
62.7
214
238.58
32.52
55.29
Interest
4.78
4.23
4.47
4.8
5.07
PBDT
57.92
209.77
234.11
27.72
50.22
Depreciation
14.47
13.96
14.66
14.56
14.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.94
49.25
62.73
3.32
9.21
Deferred Tax
0.17
0.01
-5.61
0.03
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
32.34
146.55
162.33
9.81
26.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32.14
144.49
163.61
9.07
26.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.14
144.49
163.61
9.07
26.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.98
8.92
10.1
0.56
10.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
10
0
0
0
0
Equity
162.04
162.04
162.04
27.01
27.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.09
35.56
43.23
21.25
29.91
PBDTM(%)
22.25
34.86
42.42
18.11
27.17
PATM(%)
12.42
24.35
29.41
6.41
14.35
