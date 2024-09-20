iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

419
(3.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

746.58

591.6

612.39

433.71

yoy growth (%)

26.19

-3.39

41.2

95

Raw materials

-120.68

-50.09

-133.61

-73.56

As % of sales

16.16

8.46

21.81

16.96

Employee costs

-101.93

-91.76

-82.79

-65.13

As % of sales

13.65

15.51

13.51

15.01

Other costs

-252.33

-254.41

-230.18

-204.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.79

43

37.58

47.04

Operating profit

271.64

195.33

165.8

90.95

OPM

36.38

33.01

27.07

20.97

Depreciation

-26.81

-19.46

-7.42

-7.04

Interest expense

-13.06

-6.72

-4.94

-7.24

Other income

17.76

5.66

11.09

8.56

Profit before tax

249.53

174.79

164.52

85.21

Taxes

-95.6

-27.41

-58

-29.5

Tax rate

-38.31

-15.68

-35.25

-34.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

153.92

147.38

106.52

55.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

153.92

147.38

106.52

55.71

yoy growth (%)

4.43

38.36

91.19

-491.54

NPM

20.61

24.91

17.39

12.84

Sandur Manganese : related Articles

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

20 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More

