Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Cash Flow Statement

404.75
(-6.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

Sandur Manganese FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

249.53

174.79

164.52

85.21

Depreciation

-26.81

-19.46

-7.42

-7.04

Tax paid

-95.6

-27.41

-58

-29.5

Working capital

-69.23

198.92

6.39

-22.08

Other operating items

Operating

57.88

326.83

105.48

26.58

Capital expenditure

520.2

224.93

46.94

-14.53

Free cash flow

578.08

551.76

152.42

12.05

Equity raised

1,661.37

1,210.64

837.48

729.03

Investing

233.55

-245.44

55.85

71.34

Financing

-30.95

399.87

0

0

Dividends paid

0

6.13

0

0

Net in cash

2,442.05

1,922.97

1,045.76

812.43

Sandur Manganese : related Articles

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

20 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

