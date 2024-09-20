Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
249.53
174.79
164.52
85.21
Depreciation
-26.81
-19.46
-7.42
-7.04
Tax paid
-95.6
-27.41
-58
-29.5
Working capital
-69.23
198.92
6.39
-22.08
Other operating items
Operating
57.88
326.83
105.48
26.58
Capital expenditure
520.2
224.93
46.94
-14.53
Free cash flow
578.08
551.76
152.42
12.05
Equity raised
1,661.37
1,210.64
837.48
729.03
Investing
233.55
-245.44
55.85
71.34
Financing
-30.95
399.87
0
0
Dividends paid
0
6.13
0
0
Net in cash
2,442.05
1,922.97
1,045.76
812.43
Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
