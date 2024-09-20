Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares through permissible modes including but not limited to Qualified Institutions Placement private placement preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting Issuance of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for fundraising by debt issue in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis loans from banks and financial institutions or any combination thereof or any other appropriate method as may be decided by the Board subject to requisite approvals as may be required. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 5 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting held on 15 May 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Independent Director Resignation of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

