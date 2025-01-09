Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global economy, which once showed signs of soft landing in early 2023, has faced setbacks due to stubbornly high inflation and recent financial turmoil. Central banks efforts to combat inflation and stabilise prices have met with challenges, as underlying price pressures persist and labour markets remain tight in various economies. Financial sector vulnerabilities have come into focus, and concerns of contagion have arisen, leading policymakers to take forceful actions to stabilise the banking system. Despite ongoing challenges, certain factors continue to shape the world economy, albeit with varying intensities. High debt levels limit fiscal policymakers responses to new challenges, while geopolitical tensions contribute to uncertainties. In this scenario, risks are firmly tilted towards the downside, and growth projections have been revised downward.

The baseline forecast indicates a gradual recovery with global growth expected to fall from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023 before settling at 3.0% in 2024. Advanced economies are anticipated to experience a more pronounced slowdown. However, in an alternative scenario with further financial stress, global growth could decline even further.

To improve prospects and minimise risks, policymakers face a delicate balancing act. Central banks need to maintain their anti-inflation stance while being prepared to adjust policies as necessary. Fiscal policymakers should support monetary and financial actions to control inflation and maintain stability.

INDIAN ECONOMY

Amidst global economic concerns and fears of a ‘lost decade, India appears to be positioning itself for growth. Recent data revisions reveal that the Indian economy has outperformed expectations, offering hope in the face of global uncertainties. The International Monetary Fund predicts Indias growth at 5.9% for FY23 and an average rate of 6.1% over the next five years as Indian economy is undergoing a broad-based revival across sectors. While consumption-driven growth is a natural focus, the key to sustained domestic demand-led growth lies in investments. Indias large, young population with a propensity to spend makes it an attractive investment destination. In response, policymakers must adopt a three-pronged approach to persuade investors to invest in capacity-building. The overall outlook for the Indian economy remains positive, with investments expected to fuel sustainable growth.

In FY24, India is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace of 6.0% to 6.5%, with potential for further growth in the next year as investments kick-start a virtuous cycle of economic progress. Despite progress, challenges persist, including geopolitical crises, supply chain reorientations, global inflation, and tight monetary policies. Nonetheless, Indias GDP estimates indicate a resilient economy, showing steady momentum, and suggesting a stronger rebound than initially anticipated. Notably, the revisions were mainly driven by robust growth in manufacturing and construction sectors.

INDIA GDP GROWTH

_IN %_

2024 6.3 (Expected) 2023 5.9 2022 6.8

MANGANESE ORE

Global market overview

The global manganese ore market experienced fluctuations in 2022 due to various factors impacting steel production, the primary consumer of manganese. Supply chain disruptions resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and intermittent COVID-19 related lockdowns in China led to a decrease in steel production compared to 2021.

However, global manganese ore production remained unchanged from the previous year. Key producing countries include South Africa, China, Brazil, Australia, Ukraine, and Gabon. South Africa stands as the major contributor, accounting for approximately 70% of the worlds manganese resources.

Manganese plays a crucial role in steel production and lacks a satisfactory substitute for its major applications. Additionally, it finds use in lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle industry.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by rapid urbanisation, construction, and significant end-user industries like steel and automobiles, is expected to remain the largest market.

Despite challenges in 2022, the manganese ore market is projected to continue on a positive growth trajectory in the foreseeable future. The growing demand for steel and electric vehicles, along with the markets partial consolidation, will likely sustain this positive trend.

Indian market overview

India holds the 5th position among the leading countries for manganese ore production, contributing 5.42% to the worlds production. Despite being a producer, India remains a net importer of manganese ore, with a consumption of 6.664 million tonnes and a supply of 2.688 million tonnes, resulting in 40% self-sufficiency.

Manganese ore is a significant mineral included in the Wholesale Price Index, and the private sector accounts for 54.05% of the countrys manganese ore production. In FY22, Indias manganese ore production reached 2.695 million tonnes, experiencing a slight decline of about 0.27% from the previous year.

The distribution of manganese ore production across states was as follows: Madhya Pradesh contributed 31.50%, Maharashtra 27.14%, Odisha 19.01%, Karnataka 14.10%, and Andhra Pradesh 7.57%. With its position in the global market, India continues to play a significant role in the manganese ore industry.

Looking at the global trend, the manganese ore market is projected to continue on a positive growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.

IRON ORE

Global market overview

In 2022, the global iron ore market experienced slight decrease in production and trade, primarily driven by rising global inflation, leading to reduced steel demand and consumption. Total raw steel production declined from 1,962 million tonnes in 2021 to 1,885 million tonnes in 2022. The largest producers of iron ore were Australia, Brazil, China and India.

The World Steel Association projected a 2.3% decrease in global finished steel consumption for 2022, followed by a 1.0% increase in 2023. End-use consumption of steel products also faced a decline in 2022 due to various factors affecting consumer demand, such as the conflict in Ukraine, ongoing COVID-19 mitigation measures in China, and escalating energy costs and interest rates. The year witnessed high raw material volatility, especially coking coal, on account of ongoing geopolitical concerns, while supply chain issues also weighed on steel prices.

Despite the fluctuations, the average year-to-date unit value for iron ore prices in the first 9 months of 2022 was $128.65 per ton, showing a 28% decrease from the 2021 average, but a significant 28% increase from the 2020 average. Notably, the prices for iron ore fines (62% iron content) imported into China (cost, insurance, and freight into Tianjin Port) varied throughout the year, with the highest monthly average price at $152.07 per ton in March 2022 and the lowest at $99.80 per ton in September 2022. The global iron ore resources are estimated to exceed 800 billion tonnes of crude ore, containing more than 230 billion tonnes of iron. Iron ore remains the primary source of iron, utilised directly as direct-shipping ore or converted into various forms like briquettes, concentrates, DRI, pellets, or sinter. Technological advancements have enabled the recovery of hematite from tailing basins and its subsequent pelletisation, contributing to enhanced efficiency in the industry.

Indian market overview

The Indian iron ore market ranks 4th globally in production, with a significant contribution to the worlds total output of 3,016 million metric tonnes (MT). Indias own production stands at an impressive 204 MT, accounting for 6.76% of the global production.

The country has self-sufficiency in iron ore and continues to be a net-exporter, producing 204.481 MTPA against a consumption of 147.524 MTPA, resulting in an impressive self-sufficiency rate of 139%.

In FY22, Indian production of iron ore exhibited a remarkable growth, reaching 253.97 million tonnes, indicating a substantial increase of 23.86% over the previous year. The private sector has been a key player, accounting for 60.70% of the total iron ore production.

Almost the entire production of iron ore (98.62%) in India has been concentrated in states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. These states contributed significantly, with Odisha leading the way at 53.82%.

The iron ore market is closely monitored, and its performance is included in the wholesale price index. The future of the Indian iron ore industry looks promising as it aligns with the growth projections of the domestic steel production, anticipated to reach 300 MTPA of crude steel capacity by FY31.

The governments focus on mega infrastructure development and the push for affordable housing will further drive the demand for steel and iron ore, reinforcing the positive outlook for the Indian iron ore market in the foreseeable future.

FERROALLOYS

Global market overview

Ferroalloys refer to various alloys of iron containing significant proportions of one or more other elements like silicon, manganese, chromium, aluminium, and titanium. Ferroalloys play a crucial role in enhancing the properties of steel, providing it with increased resistance to corrosion, improved hardness and tensile strength at high temperatures, enhanced wear and abrasion resistance, and increased creep strength. As a result, the growth of the Ferroalloys sector is closely linked to the development of the Iron and Steel, Foundry, and Electrode Industry. The global ferroalloys market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028. The growing purchase of personal cars, rising demand for sustainable and recyclable building materials, and increasing employment in the production of low-carbon steel and high-speed cutting tools represent some of the key factors driving the market.

They are used in manufacturing numerous other variants of steel, such as plain carbon, stainless, alloy, electrical, and tool steels. Ferroalloys are also employed in refining, deoxidation, modification, and control of non-metallic inclusions and precipitates. Furthermore, they are utilised in the production of machine tools and equipment, military hardware, and superalloys.

Indian market overview

Ferroalloys are divided into two main categories: Bulk Ferroalloys and Noble Ferroalloys. Bulk Ferroalloys find extensive use in stainless steel and carbon steel, while Noble Ferroalloys, derived from rare-earth minerals, tend to be more expensive to produce. In India, the Ferroalloys Industry faces challenges due to high power costs, leading to some facilities operating below their full capacity. A significant portion of the produced Ferroalloys is exported, after fulfilling domestic requirements.

The total installed capacity of the Bulk Ferroalloys Industry in India is approximately 5.10 MTPA, while for Noble Ferroalloys, it is 0.05 MTPA. The industry has primarily established its units in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, and Meghalaya, owing to the availability of raw materials and uninterrupted electricity supply.

COKE

Global market overview

The global market for coke, a vital component in steel production, is shaped by a select few countries. Nearly 90% of the worlds coking coal comes from just five nations, with China holding a dominant position in this space.

Prices for coking coal have seen significant fluctuations recently in 2022, mirroring the volatility in demand and supply constraints, influenced by regulatory factors worldwide. With the ongoing geopolitical concerns, supply chain bottlenecks, coking coal prices have witnessed significant swings on both sides. Chinas rationalisation of the coal sector is expected to result in a domestic capacity shortfall, leading to increased imports. Similarly, coking coal demand in Europe is expected to remain stable, with rising demand in certain countries offsetting declines in others. The consumption of coking coal worldwide is closely linked to steel production, particularly in China and India, where steel production plays a significant role.

In 2021, the total global trade in coke reached $11.2 billion, showing impressive growth with exports increasing by 95.1% from $5.74 billion in 2020 to $11.2 billion in 2021. China stood out as the top exporter with $2.3 billion in exports, while India emerged as the top importer with $1.02 billion in imports.

Other key exporters include Poland, Colombia, Russia, and Japan, while Brazil, Germany, and China also featured among the major importers. As the global demand for steel continues to rise, the coke market is poised for further growth and opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Indian market overview

The Indian steel industry, a key player in the nations economic growth, heavily relies on two critical raw materials - iron ore and coking coal. While India possesses surplus reserves of iron ore, there is a pressing need to enhance the supply of coking coal due to various factors.

Firstly, there exists a significant demand-supply gap for coking coal in the country. Domestic raw and washed coking coal production has been limited to around 50 MTPA and 5 MTPA, respectively, while the import of coking coal has reached approximately 50 MTPA.

Secondly, with the aim of achieving a steelmaking capacity of 300 MTPA by FY31, Indias National Steel Policy 2017 anticipates the requirement of substantial volumes of coking coal, approximately 170 MT of domestic raw coking coal.

Thirdly, the Indian steel industry depends on imports to fulfil about 70% of its coking coal needs. As steel production continues to grow, the demand for metallurgical coking coal is estimated to reach 75 MT in FY23, maintaining the share of imports at 76-77% in FY22 and FY23. In terms of absolute quantities, coking coal imports are projected to rise to 58 MT in FY23.

As of 1 April 2020, India has approximately 35 BT of coking coal reserves, with 20 BT classified as Proved Reserves and the remaining 15 BT categorised as Indicated and Inferred Reserves.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) stands as one of Indias most esteemed private sector miners and commodity producers, with an impressive operational legacy spanning nearly seven decades. The foundation of its business revolves around environment-friendly, systematic, safe, and scientific mining practices.

Notably, SMIORE emerged as the sole iron ore Mining Lessee in the State of Karnataka to be honoured with a prestigious 5-star award under the Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) introduced by the Government of India during 2014. It was also among the three iron ore Mining Lessees in the entire country to achieve this recognition. Ever since that milestone, SMIORE has consistently garnered a 5-star rating every year, a testament to its impeccable operational track record. Presently, the Company operates across three business segments: Mining (Manganese & Iron Ores), Ferroalloys, and Coke and Energy. These diverse assets work in synergy, harnessing the advantages of being an integrated Company within the metals and mining industry.

With a forward-looking vision, SMIORE is committed to evolving into a fully-integrated commodity producer, poised for sustained growth and excellence in the years to come.

BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

MINING Manganese Ore

Manganese ore production during FY23 was 2.85 lakh Tonnes (LT), same as the previous year, which is in line with the maximum permissible production limit. Net of internal captive consumption, the sale of manganese ore was 1.96 LT in FY23, compared to 2.10 LT in FY22. Realisation per tonne of manganese ore was 7,255 in FY23, as compared to the previous years

8,742. Thus the Company recorded lower sales in Manganese Ore during the year, on account of higher captive consumption and lower average realisations.

Iron Ore

Iron ore production during FY23 was 16.00 LT, which is in line with the maximum permissible production limit, compared to 15.66 LT in FY22. During the same period, the sale of iron ore was 15.84 LT, compared to 16.00 LT in FY22. Realisation per tonne of iron ore was 2,979 in FY23, as compared to the previous years 3,967.

FERROALLOYS

Ferroalloys production during FY23 was 57,338 tonnes (T), an increase of 5% over the previous years 54,698 T. During the same period, the sale of ferroalloys was 55,173 T, compared to 53,114 T in FY22, an increase of 4%. Realisation per tonne of ferroalloys was 74,771 in FY23, as compared to the previous years

86,451.

COKE AND ENERGY

During the year, the production for Coke was 2.44 lakh tonnes (LT) compared to last years 2.93 LT. The sale of Coke for the year stood at 2.30 LT corresponding to previous years 2.84 LT. Realisation per tonne of Coke was 45,223 compared to 32,723 in FY22, an increase of 38%.

The sale of Coke under conversion agreement (contract manufacturing) for the year stood at 2.02 LT, as compared to 1.72 LT in FY22. Conversion & screening income under contract manufacturing for the year was 44.53 crore, as compared to 29.90 crore in FY22, registering an increase of 49% over the previous year.

FY23 PERFORMANCE DISCUSSION

Total Standalone Income in FY23 declined to 2,185 crore from 2,284 crore in the previous year, registering a marginal 4% decrease. This was primarily due to lower sales realisations for almost all the products as compared to the previous year. EBITDA for FY23 stood at 451 crore, registering a decrease of 55% from FY22. The decline in EBITDA is on account of lower realisation of the Mining segment, impact of volatility in coking coal prices during the year, and muted realisations for Ferroalloys across the industry. As a result, PAT for the year stood at 271 crore, registering a decrease of 60% over the previous year.

OUTLOOK

The Company is poised to benefit significantly from its planned expansion of manganese ore mining operations, increasing the capacity from 0.28 MTPA to 0.58 MTPA, and iron ore mining operations from 1.60 MTPA to 4.50 MTPA. The Company expects all further regulatory approvals by Q3FY24 from respective authorities to ramp up production to the new maximum permissible limits. Furthermore, once the production is ramped up, the Company will be focusing on downstream facilities within the Mining segment i.e. Beneficiation Plant and Pellet Plant, which will bolster its value addition capabilities.

With the commissioning of the 42.9 MW hybrid solar & wind energy project in June 2023, the Company is geared towards increasing production of Ferroalloys segment. This asset will play a pivotal role in increasing

Ferroalloys volumes going forward, Statutory Reports and also provide the Company with an alternate source of energy, thus strengthening the resilience of this business segment.

Looking ahead, the Companys vision involves progressing towards producing hot metal and value-added downstream products through an integrated setup. Financial Statements

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Human Resource Development and Industrial Relations at SMIORE are rooted in a visionary outlook. Employees are considered an integral part of the extended family, fostering a culture of belongingness. The Companys enduring bond with its workforce is evident in their commitment to employee well-being and livelihood security.

To show gratitude for their dedication, SMIORE offers various thoughtful programmes, including a food security scheme, a housing loan subsidy, a significant subsidy on LPG cylinders to promote eco-consciousness, pension for life of certain employees, and more. These initiatives reflect SMIOREs unwavering commitment to its workforce, comprising around 4,000 direct and indirect family members, recognising them as the driving force behind the Companys success. As of 31 March 2023, the Company has 2,294 permanent employees.

Key financial ratios

Ratios FY23 FY22 % Variance Remarks Current ratio 3.47 2.26 53.30% Refer note (e) Debt equity ratio 0.11 0.19 (42.93%) Refer note (a) Debt service coverage ratio 2.69 7.87 (65.82%) Refer note (b) Return on equity ratio 15.08% 50.91% (70.38%) Refer note (b) Inventory turnover ratio 3.85 3.34 15.45% NA Trade receivables turnover ratio 12.25 16.10 (23.93%) Refer note (c) Trade payables turnover ratio 3.82 3.58 6.70% NA Net capital turnover ratio 2.10 2.34 (10.05%) NA Net profit ratio 12.74% 30.02% (57.55%) Refer note (b) Return on capital employed 18.03% 48.18% (62.57%) Refer note (b) Return on investment 2.41% 5.02% (52.08%) Refer note (d)

Remarks:

(a) Repayment of debt has resulted in an improvement in the ratio. (b) Decrease in profit has resulted in a detoriation in the ratio.

(c) Decrease in revenue and increase in trade receivables has resulted in a decrease in the ratio. (d) Change in mix of mutual fund portfolio from equity to liquid resulted in a detoriation in the ratio. (e) Decrease in the trade payable has resulted in an improvement in the ratio.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

OPPORTUNITIES THREATS • Indias Ascendancy in Global Steel Production: India has emerged as the worlds second-largest steel producer, solidifying its position in the global steel industry. • Impact of Inflationary Pressures and Macroeconomic Conditions: The steel industry faces challenges due to prolonged inflationary pressures and the dynamic macroeconomic scenario, which may adversely affect global steel demand. • Vision for Increased Steel Production: The Government of India has set forth a strategic plan to achieve a significant milestone by doubling its steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes per annum by the year 2030. • Risks from Geopolitical Developments and Market Dynamics: The steel industry is exposed to risks stemming from geopolitical developments and changes in market dynamics. Additionally, volatility in raw material prices may lead to challenges in securing sufficient raw materials and increase working capital requirements. • Growing Demand from Infrastructure and Construction Sectors: The steel industry is experiencing a surge in demand driven by the rapid growth of the infrastructure and construction sectors. The governments focus on infrastructure development projects, including the robust NHAI pipeline and initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI) & National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), along with the indigenisation efforts in railways and defence, act as key drivers for this demand. Additionally, welfare policies like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana are stimulating the steel demand in rural areas. • Adverse Effects on Supply Chain Network: Evolving geopolitics-related disruptions have a detrimental impact on the steel industrys supply chain network, leading to potential disruptions in the flow of materials and finished products. • Railways Role in Driving Steel Demand: The expansion of the Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor (DRFC) network and the introduction of high- speed and bullet trains and metro trains are expected to be instrumental in fostering further demand for steel. • Stringent Regulatory Landscape in Metals & Mining: The regulatory environment in the metals and mining industry is becoming increasingly stringent. Factors such as geopolitical conditions, shifting trade patterns, and a heightened focus on Environment Social Governance (ESG) aspects are shaping the regulatory landscape and posing compliance challenges for steel producers. • Booming Automotive Industry: The Indian automobile sector is witnessing a healthy performance, driven by the rising demand for both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The automotive industry is projected to reach a market size of US$ 260-300 billion by 2026. Government support for electric vehicles and related infrastructure serves as a significant driver for this growth. Moreover, increased infrastructure investments and CAPEX by the government will positively impact the MHCV and tractor segments. The auto sector can also take advantage of the PLI incentive schemes. • Steel Consumption in the Capital Goods Sector: The capital goods sector currently accounts for 11% of the total steel consumption, and it is expected to grow further by 14-15% by 2025-26. Anticipated growth in corporate Indias CAPEX will generate a greater demand for steel in this sector.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Risks pose potential threats and hazards that can impede task performance and jeopardise overall success. In this regard, SMIORE employs a robust Risk Management system encompassing comprehensive plans and processes to identify, assess, and address risks effectively. By taking proactive measures to avoid, overcome, mitigate, or reduce the impacts of risks, the Company aims to safeguard its business, enhance Corporate Governance, and elevate stakeholder value.

RISK MITIGATION MEASURES

SMIORE employs a multifaceted approach to address risks effectively. This includes accepting risks within established criteria, transferring risks to other parties through insurance, avoiding risks through hedging or adopting safer practices and policies, and actively working to reduce the likelihood or consequences of risk events.

INTERNAL CONTROL AND ADEQUACY

The Company has a well-structured internal control system with clearly defined responsibilities for its executives. A sound delegation of power exists, accompanied by a comprehensive authority and responsibility matrix, outlining financial limits for approving both revenue and capital expenditure. Moreover, the Company has in place segregation of duties to prevent concentration of power within a few offcials.

To streamline its operations and enhance efficiency, the Company utilises a state-of-the-art Enterprise Resource Programming (ERP) system. This system enables seamless data recording for accounting, consolidation, and management information purposes, while also facilitating efficient information exchange among different locations. The Company remains committed to aligning all its processes and controls with global best practices, continuously striving for improvements in its internal control mechanisms.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Boards Report.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Management Discussion and Analysis may contain ‘forward-looking statements pertaining to the Companys objectives, estimates, expectations, or projections, as allowed by applicable laws and regulations. However, it is important to note that actual results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Several factors could influence the Companys operations, including fluctuations in raw materials prices, performance of product and application industries, changes in tax laws, interest rates, power costs, economic developments, and other factors both within the country and in the global economics domain.

While the Company strives to provide accurate and reliable information, uncertainties and unforeseen circumstances may impact its actual performance, making it essential for investors and stakeholders to exercise caution when relying on forward-looking statements.