|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of Rs.1/- (Rupee One only) per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 12 September 2024 to Wednesday, 18 September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuing AGM and for determining the entitlement of shareholders to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, if approved at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.