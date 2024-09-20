iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Dividend

393.85
(-0.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:34:54 PM

Sandur Manganese CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202411 Sep 202411 Sep 2024110Final
Recommendation of final dividend of Rs.1/- (Rupee One only) per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 12 September 2024 to Wednesday, 18 September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuing AGM and for determining the entitlement of shareholders to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, if approved at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Sandur Manganese: Related News

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

20 Sep 2024|03:29 PM

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

