Recommendation of final dividend of Rs.1/- (Rupee One only) per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 12 September 2024 to Wednesday, 18 September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuing AGM and for determining the entitlement of shareholders to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, if approved at the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)