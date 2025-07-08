iifl-logo
Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Share Price Live

0.4
(0.00%)
May 22, 2017|03:09:18 PM

  • Open0.35
  • Day's High0.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.4
  • Day's Low0.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:46 PM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 80.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

198.87

198.87

198.87

198.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

223.08

281.58

340.88

386.7

Net Worth

421.95

480.45

539.75

585.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.15

0.23

0.07

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-32.76

230.14

-46.13

-99.75

Raw materials

-0.03

0.04

0

-0.35

As % of sales

22.27

20.39

9.15

271.32

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.59

-0.58

-1.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-67.03

-64.29

-55.54

-68.39

Depreciation

-39.73

-41.14

-33.97

-47.44

Tax paid

0

0

-3.28

0

Working capital

-17.9

-17.55

-12.88

-14.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.76

230.14

-46.13

-99.75

Op profit growth

33.23

-31.46

-35.27

122.4

EBIT growth

-0.78

17.58

-30.2

-16.33

Net profit growth

4.13

9.4

-13.49

-11.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0

0

0.16

0.51

0.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.16

0.51

0.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.19

0.63

0.5

Other Income

1.86

2.25

1.86

1.83

1.83

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.85

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.3

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,488.3

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

292.8

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman and MD & CEO

Subhash Sharma

Director

Mamta Parekh

Director

Mayru Shah

Addtnl Independent Director

Anil Thakur

Registered Office

15 Morvi House 28/30 Goa Stree,

Ballard Estate,

Maharashtra - 400038

Tel: 91-22-66582500

Website: http://www.resurgere.in

Email: info@resurgere.in

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

The Company was incorporated on March 24,1987 in the name of Exfin Shipping (India) Pvt ltd. Captain Ravi Dutta and family has promoted the company. The company has take over the partnership business ...
Reports by Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd share price today?

The Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd is ₹7.95 Cr. as of 22 May ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd is 0 and 0.03 as of 22 May ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 May ‘17

What is the CAGR of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd?

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.52%, 3 Years at -25.05%, 1 Year at -52.94%, 6 Month at -38.46%, 3 Month at -20.00% and 1 Month at -20.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

