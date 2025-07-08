Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹0.4
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
198.87
198.87
198.87
198.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.08
281.58
340.88
386.7
Net Worth
421.95
480.45
539.75
585.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.15
0.23
0.07
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-32.76
230.14
-46.13
-99.75
Raw materials
-0.03
0.04
0
-0.35
As % of sales
22.27
20.39
9.15
271.32
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.59
-0.58
-1.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-67.03
-64.29
-55.54
-68.39
Depreciation
-39.73
-41.14
-33.97
-47.44
Tax paid
0
0
-3.28
0
Working capital
-17.9
-17.55
-12.88
-14.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.76
230.14
-46.13
-99.75
Op profit growth
33.23
-31.46
-35.27
122.4
EBIT growth
-0.78
17.58
-30.2
-16.33
Net profit growth
4.13
9.4
-13.49
-11.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
0.16
0.51
0.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.16
0.51
0.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.19
0.63
0.5
Other Income
1.86
2.25
1.86
1.83
1.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.85
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.3
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,488.3
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
292.8
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman and MD & CEO
Subhash Sharma
Director
Mamta Parekh
Director
Mayru Shah
Addtnl Independent Director
Anil Thakur
15 Morvi House 28/30 Goa Stree,
Ballard Estate,
Maharashtra - 400038
Tel: 91-22-66582500
Website: http://www.resurgere.in
Email: info@resurgere.in
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
The Company was incorporated on March 24,1987 in the name of Exfin Shipping (India) Pvt ltd. Captain Ravi Dutta and family has promoted the company. The company has take over the partnership business ...
