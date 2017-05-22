Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.15
0.23
0.07
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-32.76
230.14
-46.13
-99.75
Raw materials
-0.03
0.04
0
-0.35
As % of sales
22.27
20.39
9.15
271.32
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.59
-0.58
-1.36
As % of sales
368.78
252.26
821.83
1,035.2
Other costs
-2.3
-1.76
-2.5
-3.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,462.75
753.19
3,532.25
2,341.5
Operating profit
-2.76
-2.07
-3.02
-4.67
OPM
-1,753.8
-885.06
-4,263.23
-3,548.02
Depreciation
-39.73
-41.14
-33.97
-47.44
Interest expense
-26.57
-23.52
-20.87
-18.71
Other income
2.04
2.45
2.32
2.43
Profit before tax
-67.03
-64.29
-55.54
-68.39
Taxes
0
0
-3.28
0
Tax rate
0
0
5.9
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-67.03
-64.29
-58.82
-68.39
Exceptional items
0
-0.08
-0.01
0.37
Net profit
-67.03
-64.38
-58.84
-68.02
yoy growth (%)
4.13
9.4
-13.49
-11.66
NPM
-42,537.69
-27,465.99
-82,877.88
-51,609.33
