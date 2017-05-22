iifl-logo
Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.15

0.23

0.07

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-32.76

230.14

-46.13

-99.75

Raw materials

-0.03

0.04

0

-0.35

As % of sales

22.27

20.39

9.15

271.32

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.59

-0.58

-1.36

As % of sales

368.78

252.26

821.83

1,035.2

Other costs

-2.3

-1.76

-2.5

-3.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,462.75

753.19

3,532.25

2,341.5

Operating profit

-2.76

-2.07

-3.02

-4.67

OPM

-1,753.8

-885.06

-4,263.23

-3,548.02

Depreciation

-39.73

-41.14

-33.97

-47.44

Interest expense

-26.57

-23.52

-20.87

-18.71

Other income

2.04

2.45

2.32

2.43

Profit before tax

-67.03

-64.29

-55.54

-68.39

Taxes

0

0

-3.28

0

Tax rate

0

0

5.9

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-67.03

-64.29

-58.82

-68.39

Exceptional items

0

-0.08

-0.01

0.37

Net profit

-67.03

-64.38

-58.84

-68.02

yoy growth (%)

4.13

9.4

-13.49

-11.66

NPM

-42,537.69

-27,465.99

-82,877.88

-51,609.33

