Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
198.87
198.87
198.87
198.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.08
281.58
340.88
386.7
Net Worth
421.95
480.45
539.75
585.57
Minority Interest
Debt
117.1
117.12
117.11
117.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.39
11.39
11.39
40.79
Total Liabilities
550.44
608.96
668.25
743.8
Fixed Assets
230.95
260.81
291.33
313.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.89
22.75
22.69
22.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
29.41
Networking Capital
297.42
325.26
354.15
378.18
Inventories
27.79
27.83
27.78
27.79
Inventory Days
64,361.35
43,335.96
1,42,812.67
76,960.16
Sundry Debtors
324.25
324.29
324.4
324.41
Debtor Days
7,50,959.7
5,04,973.76
16,67,690.14
8,98,404.02
Other Current Assets
254.87
254.46
258.8
256.75
Sundry Creditors
-160.91
-161.74
-162.08
-161.5
Creditor Days
3,72,665.92
2,51,856.22
8,33,228.16
4,47,249.62
Other Current Liabilities
-148.58
-119.58
-94.75
-69.27
Cash
0.18
0.15
0.1
0.28
Total Assets
550.44
608.97
668.27
743.8
