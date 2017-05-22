iifl-logo
Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.4
(0.00%)
May 22, 2017

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

198.87

198.87

198.87

198.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

223.08

281.58

340.88

386.7

Net Worth

421.95

480.45

539.75

585.57

Minority Interest

Debt

117.1

117.12

117.11

117.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

11.39

11.39

11.39

40.79

Total Liabilities

550.44

608.96

668.25

743.8

Fixed Assets

230.95

260.81

291.33

313.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.89

22.75

22.69

22.66

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

29.41

Networking Capital

297.42

325.26

354.15

378.18

Inventories

27.79

27.83

27.78

27.79

Inventory Days

64,361.35

43,335.96

1,42,812.67

76,960.16

Sundry Debtors

324.25

324.29

324.4

324.41

Debtor Days

7,50,959.7

5,04,973.76

16,67,690.14

8,98,404.02

Other Current Assets

254.87

254.46

258.8

256.75

Sundry Creditors

-160.91

-161.74

-162.08

-161.5

Creditor Days

3,72,665.92

2,51,856.22

8,33,228.16

4,47,249.62

Other Current Liabilities

-148.58

-119.58

-94.75

-69.27

Cash

0.18

0.15

0.1

0.28

Total Assets

550.44

608.97

668.27

743.8

