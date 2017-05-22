iifl-logo
Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Key Ratios

0.4
(0.00%)
May 22, 2017

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.89

95.18

-55.96

-99.18

Op profit growth

455.73

-19.22

-34.66

113.37

EBIT growth

25.84

18.54

-30.14

-16.24

Net profit growth

20.96

9.98

-13.5

-11.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9,076.14

-507.97

-1,227.54

-827.39

EBIT margin

-32,989.59

-8,153.54

-13,424.42

-8,463.32

Net profit margin

-49,862.5

-12,820.54

-22,751.92

-11,583.32

RoCE

-8.82

-6.38

-4.95

-6.59

RoNW

-4.51

-3.31

-2.71

-2.86

RoA

-3.33

-2.5

-2.1

-2.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.94

-5.33

-4.67

-5.81

Book value per share

20.6

23.14

26.17

28.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.12

-0.25

-0.15

-0.11

P/B

0.03

0.05

0.02

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

-10.75

-1,293.02

-154.84

-53.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.01

5.92

0.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7,52,488.26

2,34,519.88

4,57,712.24

2,01,632.31

Inventory days

64,407.67

20,029.25

39,136.26

17,274.8

Creditor days

-4,084.84

-19,245.26

-17,206.25

-10,718.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.95

1.75

1.66

2.66

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.25

0.22

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-8.16

-45.8

-37.1

-24.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.27

9.41

-41.71

-100.55

Employee costs

-368.78

-133.41

-240.98

-249.51

Other costs

-8,785.08

-483.97

-1,044.83

-577.31

