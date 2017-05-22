Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.89
95.18
-55.96
-99.18
Op profit growth
455.73
-19.22
-34.66
113.37
EBIT growth
25.84
18.54
-30.14
-16.24
Net profit growth
20.96
9.98
-13.5
-11.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9,076.14
-507.97
-1,227.54
-827.39
EBIT margin
-32,989.59
-8,153.54
-13,424.42
-8,463.32
Net profit margin
-49,862.5
-12,820.54
-22,751.92
-11,583.32
RoCE
-8.82
-6.38
-4.95
-6.59
RoNW
-4.51
-3.31
-2.71
-2.86
RoA
-3.33
-2.5
-2.1
-2.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.94
-5.33
-4.67
-5.81
Book value per share
20.6
23.14
26.17
28.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.12
-0.25
-0.15
-0.11
P/B
0.03
0.05
0.02
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
-10.75
-1,293.02
-154.84
-53.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.01
5.92
0.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7,52,488.26
2,34,519.88
4,57,712.24
2,01,632.31
Inventory days
64,407.67
20,029.25
39,136.26
17,274.8
Creditor days
-4,084.84
-19,245.26
-17,206.25
-10,718.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.95
1.75
1.66
2.66
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.25
0.22
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-8.16
-45.8
-37.1
-24.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.27
9.41
-41.71
-100.55
Employee costs
-368.78
-133.41
-240.98
-249.51
Other costs
-8,785.08
-483.97
-1,044.83
-577.31
