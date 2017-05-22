Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-67.03
-64.29
-55.54
-68.39
Depreciation
-39.73
-41.14
-33.97
-47.44
Tax paid
0
0
-3.28
0
Working capital
-17.9
-17.55
-12.88
-14.02
Other operating items
Operating
-124.66
-122.99
-105.67
-129.85
Capital expenditure
0
-0.65
0.65
-1.28
Free cash flow
-124.66
-123.64
-105.02
-131.14
Equity raised
571.69
686.84
786.42
902.09
Investing
-0.85
0.05
0.03
0.01
Financing
2.15
2.17
2.49
4.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
448.33
565.42
683.91
775.24
